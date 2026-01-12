 'World Cannot Function Without India': Yogi Adityanath's Big Claim At AI Impact Summit In Lucknow | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the world cannot function without India today, highlighting the country’s growing global influence. Speaking at the AI and Health Innovation Summit, he credited strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s rise and said discussions on artificial intelligence mark a major step toward a technologically empowered New India.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
UP chief Yogi Adityanath | X/@myogiadityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the world today cannot function without India, highlighting the country’s growing global influence and leadership in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and healthcare.

He made these remarks while addressing the AI and Health Innovation Summit, where he also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for shaping what he described as a “New India.”

India’s Rising Global Stature

Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath said India’s expanding economic, strategic, and geopolitical importance reflects the country’s renewed strength on the global stage. “Today, the world cannot function without India. This is our new strength. This is India’s capability and power,” he said, drawing loud applause from the audience.

The Chief Minister underlined that India’s transformation over the past decade has been driven by strong governance, political stability, and decisive leadership at the Centre. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for positioning India as a reliable global partner and a leader in innovation-driven growth.

AI as the Foundation of ‘New India’

Yogi Adityanath said discussions around artificial intelligence are shaping the next phase of India’s development journey. Referring to the ongoing deliberations at the summit, he noted that AI will play a critical role in building a future-ready nation.

“The AI Impact Summit being discussed across India and globally represents the next step for a New India an India ready to lead the world,” he said. According to him, AI-driven solutions have the potential to transform key sectors such as healthcare, governance, education, and public service delivery.

Focus on AI in Healthcare

Highlighting the importance of technology-led healthcare reforms, the Chief Minister said artificial intelligence can significantly improve diagnosis, treatment accessibility, and healthcare infrastructure, particularly in large and diverse countries like India.

He also referred to remarks made by Union Minister Jitin Prasada, noting that AI adoption would require coordinated efforts between the Centre, states, industry stakeholders, and the public.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Present Vivekananda Youth Awards At State-Level Event
article-image

AI Impact Summit 2026

Looking ahead, Yogi Adityanath spoke about the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled for February 2026 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the summit aims to bring together stakeholders from various AI-related sectors to promote awareness and collaboration.

“The objective is to create awareness among the general public as well as state governments about artificial intelligence, particularly its application in healthcare,” he said, adding that the initiative would help India stay at the forefront of technological innovation.

