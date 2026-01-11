 UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Present Vivekananda Youth Awards At State-Level Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP CM Yogi Adityanath To Present Vivekananda Youth Awards At State-Level Event

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Present Vivekananda Youth Awards At State-Level Event

On this occasion, the Chief Minister will inaugurate five multipurpose halls, two in Lucknow and one each in Hardoi, Kannauj, and Saharanpur, constructed at a cost of ₹21 crore under the Khelo India Khelo scheme. From the same venue, he will also lay the foundation stone for three rural stadiums in Sultanpur, Kasganj, and Fatehpur, to be built at a cost of ₹26 crore.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The CM Yogi govt will mark Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, observed as National Youth Day, with grand state-level celebrations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will present the Vivekananda Youth Awards (2024–25) at the main event to be held on Monday at the Jupiter Hall, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Girish Chandra Yadav will also attend the programme.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister will inaugurate five multipurpose halls, two in Lucknow and one each in Hardoi, Kannauj, and Saharanpur, constructed at a cost of ₹21 crore under the Khelo India Khelo scheme. From the same venue, he will also lay the foundation stone for three rural stadiums in Sultanpur, Kasganj, and Fatehpur, to be built at a cost of ₹26 crore.

Ajat Shatru Shahi, Deputy Director of the Youth Welfare Department, said, “The state-level Vivekananda Youth Award will be conferred on 10 young achievers in the individual category, as well as on selected youth and women’s groups under the Mangal Dal category. Awardees in the individual category will receive ₹50,000, along with a memento, shawl, and certificate of appreciation. The youth and women’s groups will receive a first prize of ₹1 lakh each, along with a trophy, memento, shawl, and certificate. More than 1,500 Mangal Dal youth will participate in the Vivekananda Youth Award ceremony in Lucknow.”

The Chief Minister will honor these young people at the state-level in the individual category:

FPJ Shorts
'BJP Doesn't Care For Hindus In Bhagirathpura': LoP Umang Singhar In 'Nyay Yatra' Over Indore Water Contamination
'BJP Doesn't Care For Hindus In Bhagirathpura': LoP Umang Singhar In 'Nyay Yatra' Over Indore Water Contamination
Pune Civic Polls 2026: Fire Erupts At Mobile Tower During Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Roadshow In Pimpri | VIDEO
Pune Civic Polls 2026: Fire Erupts At Mobile Tower During Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Roadshow In Pimpri | VIDEO
Telangana Police Register Case Against 9 After 300 Stray Dogs Killed In Hanamkonda
Telangana Police Register Case Against 9 After 300 Stray Dogs Killed In Hanamkonda
Producer Ajit Bhure Takes Marathi Film Dashavatar to Oscars
Producer Ajit Bhure Takes Marathi Film Dashavatar to Oscars

1- Abhineet Kumar Maurya - Hardoi

2- Mahika Khanna - Shahjahanpur

3- Martand Ram Tripathi - Gorakhpur

4- Abhishek Pandey - Mau

5- Sanjana Singh - Bareilly

6- Pranav Dwivedi - Gorakhpur

7- Sakshi Jha - Ghaziabad

8- Sachin Gauri Verma - Gorakhpur

9- Divyansh Tandon - Meerut

10- Shikha Sehlot - Ghaziabad

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Magh Mela Service App For Devotees In Prayagraj
article-image

Selected Youth Welfare Groups

1- Sant Kabir Nagar - Semariyawan Gram Panchayat - Rizwan Munir (President)

2- Bijnor - Shahadpur Gulal Gram Panchayat - Ghanshyam Singh (President)

3- Shahjahanpur - Chaudhera Gram Panchayat - Indrajeet Lodhi (President)

Women's Welfare Groups

1- Bijnor - Nahtaur Development Block - Basera Khurd Gram Panchayat - Jyoti (President)

2- Firozabad - Aran Development Block - Akbarpur Sarai Gram Panchayat - Shivani Chandel (President)

3- Sant Kabir Nagar - Santha Development Block - Pasai Gram Panchayat - Suman Kumari (President)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Present Vivekananda Youth Awards At State-Level Event

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Present Vivekananda Youth Awards At State-Level Event

Uttar Pradesh To Host 2 Day AI And Health Innovation Conference

Uttar Pradesh To Host 2 Day AI And Health Innovation Conference

Ram Temple Trust Clears Quality Audit Of Ram Lalla’s Bhog Prasad Ahead Of Makar Sankranti

Ram Temple Trust Clears Quality Audit Of Ram Lalla’s Bhog Prasad Ahead Of Makar Sankranti

Policy Reforms And Faster Approvals Drive 53% Jump In Uttar Pradesh’s Real Estate Investment In...

Policy Reforms And Faster Approvals Drive 53% Jump In Uttar Pradesh’s Real Estate Investment In...

Bareilly And Lakhimpur Kheri Top December Rankings In CM Yogi Adityanath's Dashboard

Bareilly And Lakhimpur Kheri Top December Rankings In CM Yogi Adityanath's Dashboard