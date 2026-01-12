Bihar News: Dense Fog Triggers Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up On Muzaffarpur–Darbhanga Highway

Dense Fog Triggers Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up On Muzaffarpur–Darbhanga Highway | Representational Image - ANI

Patna: Severe cold and dense fog conditions in North Bihar brought traffic to a standstill on Monday morning, leading to a major road accident on the Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga National Highway.

The accident occurred near Kewatsa Chowk under the Benibad police station area, where extremely low visibility due to thick fog resulted in a collision involving around half a dozen vehicles, including three ambulances.

In the massive pile-up, an Assam-registered ambulance was completely wrecked, and three people, including the driver, sustained serious injuries. According to eyewitnesses, the Assam-registered ambulance was transporting a patient who was on a ventilator and oxygen support.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the ambulance was crushed, trapping the driver and the patient’s relatives inside the vehicle. Hearing cries for help, local villagers rushed to the spot and displayed remarkable presence of mind. Using sticks and iron rods, they broke open the ambulance’s doors and windows and, after considerable effort, managed to rescue the trapped individuals.

Also Watch:

The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. However, due to their critical condition, doctors referred them to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur, for advanced treatment.

Preliminary information suggests that the accident occurred when a vehicle ahead suddenly slowed down or applied brakes due to poor visibility, triggering a chain collision among vehicles following closely behind.

After receiving information, the Benibad police team reached the scene. The accident led to a long traffic jam on the National Highway. With the help of local villagers and a crane, the police removed the damaged vehicles and restored traffic movement.

The Benibad police station in charge said that an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to inform the families of the injured.

Also Watch:

The minimum temperature in almost all 38 districts of Bihar is under 10 degrees Celsius, followed by low visibility. Dense fog continues to pose serious risks to commuters across the region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/