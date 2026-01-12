 Bihar News: Dense Fog Triggers Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up On Muzaffarpur–Darbhanga Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar News: Dense Fog Triggers Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up On Muzaffarpur–Darbhanga Highway

Bihar News: Dense Fog Triggers Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up On Muzaffarpur–Darbhanga Highway

Severe cold and dense fog in North Bihar led to a multi-vehicle pile-up on the Muzaffarpur–Darbhanga highway on Monday. An Assam-registered ambulance was completely wrecked, injuring three people, including the driver. Local villagers broke open the vehicle to rescue those trapped. The injured were referred to SKMCH Muzaffarpur.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Dense Fog Triggers Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up On Muzaffarpur–Darbhanga Highway | Representational Image - ANI

Patna: Severe cold and dense fog conditions in North Bihar brought traffic to a standstill on Monday morning, leading to a major road accident on the Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga National Highway.

The accident occurred near Kewatsa Chowk under the Benibad police station area, where extremely low visibility due to thick fog resulted in a collision involving around half a dozen vehicles, including three ambulances.

In the massive pile-up, an Assam-registered ambulance was completely wrecked, and three people, including the driver, sustained serious injuries. According to eyewitnesses, the Assam-registered ambulance was transporting a patient who was on a ventilator and oxygen support.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the ambulance was crushed, trapping the driver and the patient’s relatives inside the vehicle. Hearing cries for help, local villagers rushed to the spot and displayed remarkable presence of mind. Using sticks and iron rods, they broke open the ambulance’s doors and windows and, after considerable effort, managed to rescue the trapped individuals.

FPJ Shorts
Golden Globes 2026: What's Inside The $1 Million Gift Bag That Has Everyone Talking
Golden Globes 2026: What's Inside The $1 Million Gift Bag That Has Everyone Talking
Rahul Gandhi Spotted At Vietnam Airport: Indian Vlogger Shares Pictures; Says, 'He Complimented Me'
Rahul Gandhi Spotted At Vietnam Airport: Indian Vlogger Shares Pictures; Says, 'He Complimented Me'
'Goosebumps Aagaye', 'Nothing New': Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 Trailer Gets Mixed Response, Gets Compared To Delhi Crime Season 3
'Goosebumps Aagaye', 'Nothing New': Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 Trailer Gets Mixed Response, Gets Compared To Delhi Crime Season 3
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena’s Susie Shah Moves Bombay HC Challenging Kishori Pednekar’s Nomination Over Alleged Suppression Of Criminal Cases
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena’s Susie Shah Moves Bombay HC Challenging Kishori Pednekar’s Nomination Over Alleged Suppression Of Criminal Cases
Read Also
'Mani Nahi Bhav Mhane Deva Mala Paav…': Bihar BJP MLA Maithili Thakur Sings Marathi Song While...
article-image

Also Watch:

The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. However, due to their critical condition, doctors referred them to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur, for advanced treatment.

Preliminary information suggests that the accident occurred when a vehicle ahead suddenly slowed down or applied brakes due to poor visibility, triggering a chain collision among vehicles following closely behind.

After receiving information, the Benibad police team reached the scene. The accident led to a long traffic jam on the National Highway. With the help of local villagers and a crane, the police removed the damaged vehicles and restored traffic movement.

The Benibad police station in charge said that an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to inform the families of the injured.

Read Also
Gujarat: PM Modi & German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Attend International Kite Festival In Ahmedabad;...
article-image

Also Watch:

The minimum temperature in almost all 38 districts of Bihar is under 10 degrees Celsius, followed by low visibility. Dense fog continues to pose serious risks to commuters across the region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Shocker: Woman Shot Dead By Husband Inside Police Station For Leaving Him For Boyfriend In Hardoi

UP Shocker: Woman Shot Dead By Husband Inside Police Station For Leaving Him For Boyfriend In Hardoi

PM Modi To Shift To New Office In ‘Seva Teerth’ Complex On Makar Sankranti, A First Since...

PM Modi To Shift To New Office In ‘Seva Teerth’ Complex On Makar Sankranti, A First Since...

Bihar News: Dense Fog Triggers Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up On Muzaffarpur–Darbhanga Highway

Bihar News: Dense Fog Triggers Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up On Muzaffarpur–Darbhanga Highway

'World Cannot Function Without India': Yogi Adityanath's Big Claim At AI Impact Summit In Lucknow |...

'World Cannot Function Without India': Yogi Adityanath's Big Claim At AI Impact Summit In Lucknow |...

Disgusting! Muslim Man Defecates In Front Of Katta Maisamma Temple In Hyderabad; Locals Thrash Him,...

Disgusting! Muslim Man Defecates In Front Of Katta Maisamma Temple In Hyderabad; Locals Thrash Him,...