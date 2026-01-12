'Mani Nahi Bhav Mhane Deva Mala Paav…': Bihar BJP MLA Maithili Thakur Sings Marathi Song While Campaigning In Mumbai Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026 | Video |

Mumbai: As campaigning for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections intensifies, Bihar’s Alinagar MLA and renowned folk singer Maithili Thakur took to the streets of Mumbai on Sunday to campaign for the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Her presence added cultural flair and political messaging to the election trail, as she confidently declared that the next Mayor of Mumbai would be from the Mahayuti.

Maithili Thakur Sings Marathi Song During Campaign

Adding a cultural touch to the campaign, Maithili Thakur entertained the crowd by singing a popular Marathi song at the insistence of those present. Her performance drew applause as she recited soulful lines such as “Mani nahi bhav mhane deva mala paav… Dev asha na bhetaaycha nahi re,” blending devotion with folk wisdom and striking an emotional chord with the audience.

During her interactions with voters, Maithili Thakur addressed the often-sensitive debate around identity and language in Mumbai politics. Speaking candidly, she described herself as a “North Indian Marathi,” making it clear that linguistic and regional identities should unite rather than divide people. Responding to questions about the recurring Marathi versus non-Marathi narrative in Mumbai, she said that such labels should not become obstacles in the city’s journey towards development.

Addressing voters, she said the focus should be on bringing people together and moving forward on the path of development without unnecessary hurdles. “We must only move ahead,” she told the gathering, urging citizens to prioritise growth and stability over divisive politics.

Calling Mumbai her 'second home,' Maithili Thakur said she would continue to visit the city frequently. Expressing confidence in the BJP and its allies, she claimed that voters were eager for change and that the Mahayuti would secure a strong victory in the BMC elections. According to her, the public mood favours development-oriented leadership and a BJP-backed mayor would soon take charge of the civic body.

Who Is Maithili Thakur?

Maithili Thakur’s political journey is relatively recent but notable. She was elected as an MLA from the Alinagar Assembly constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on a BJP ticket, defeating veteran leader Vinod Mishra.

Before entering politics, she was widely known as a popular folk singer who gained national recognition through reality television shows. Her performances have taken her across India and abroad, earning her a dedicated fan base.

