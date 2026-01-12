 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Raj Thackeray Targets BJP’s K Annamalai Over 'Bombay Not Maharashtra’s City' Remark; Invokes 'Hatao Lungi, Bajao Pungi' Slogan | Video
MNS chief Raj Thackeray launched a sharp attack on BJP leader K Annamalai at a Dadar rally, accusing him of questioning Mumbai’s link with Maharashtra. Referring to Annamalai’s remark calling Mumbai a global city, Thackeray warned of conspiracies to sideline Marathi people. The controversy has intensified ahead of the January 15 BMC elections.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:20 AM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday launched a sharp political attack on BJP leader K Annamalai, accusing him of questioning Mumbai’s identity and fueling a larger conspiracy to detach the city from Maharashtra. Addressing a massive rally at Shivtirtha in Dadar, Thackeray delivered a fiery speech that placed Annamalai’s recent remarks at the centre of an intensifying political storm ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

During his address, Raj Thackeray screened a video presentation alleging that Mumbai’s land is being systematically diverted into the hands of industrialists. He said conspiracies against Mumbai and Maharashtra have been unfolding for decades, but warned that recent developments signal what lies ahead. According to Thackeray, powerful interests are deliberately marginalising Marathi people and pushing them out of their own city.

Referring directly to BJP leader K Annamalai, Thackeray said statements questioning Mumbai’s link with Maharashtra reflect a dangerous mindset. He cited Annamalai’s campaign remark that “Bombay is a global metropolis, not a Maharashtra city,” saying such comments insult the state’s identity. “Marathi people are being denied homes in their own city and outsiders are questioning our relationship with Mumbai,” Thackeray said.

‘If Not Maharashtra, Then Whose Is Mumbai?’ Ask Opposition Leaders After Annamalai Comment Ahead...
Invoking Balasaheb Thackeray, the MNS chief recalled the slogan “Hatao Lungi, Bajao Pungi,” stating it emerged from similar attempts to undermine the rights of locals. He alleged there is a deliberate effort to prevent Marathi people from uniting and to weaken their political and cultural standing in Mumbai.

Netizens React To Raj Thackeray's Remark Sharply

While Raj Thackeray's remarks were seen as a push for Mumbai and Marathis, netizens slammed his statement as an insult to the South Indians. Many accused him of deliberately using the lungi-pungi remark to mock the South Indians.

Meanwhile, Annamalai’s remarks have triggered a strong backlash from opposition parties, especially with the BMC polls scheduled for January 15, 2026, and vote counting a day later. The BJP has deployed several non-Marathi leaders from across India to campaign among linguistic groups in Mumbai, a move that has further sharpened tensions.

K Annamalai's Controversial Remarks

In a recent interview, Annamalai reiterated his stance, saying, “Bombay is not Maharashtra’s city; it’s an international city.” He argued that Mumbai requires a “triple-engine government” with a BJP mayor, Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, citing Mumbai’s budget of over Rs 75,000 crore to justify tighter centralised control.

Opposition leaders reacted strongly. Shiv Sena UBT MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut called Annamalai’s comments an insult to Maharashtra, demanding criminal action and clarity from Chief Minister Fadnavis. NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule also condemned the statement, stating that Mumbai and Maharashtra are inseparable.

