Gujarat: PM Modi & German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Attend International Kite Festival In Ahmedabad; Video | IANS

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday participated in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, witnessing the colour, energy and cultural vibrancy of the annual event.

About The International Kite Festival

The International Kite Festival is held every year in Gujarat during January to mark Uttarayan, a significant period in the Hindu calendar that symbolises the sun's northward journey and the beginning of the summer season. The festival attracts participants and visitors from across India and around the world.

PM Modi and Chancellor Merz were accorded a warm reception on their arrival at the venue and were presented with traditional Gujarati scarves as a mark of welcome.

The atmosphere was festive as artists and performers from different parts of the state showcased traditional dance forms and folk music to greet the visiting German leader and celebrate the spirit of the occasion.

Both leaders later joined the celebrations by flying kites, fully immersing themselves in the festivities.

The Prime Minister was seen flying a specially designed kite bearing the message 'Bharat -- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', reflecting India's philosophy of the world as one family. Some kites also featured the tricolour, Hindu deities and motifs of both leaders.

Large crowds gathered along the riverfront to catch a glimpse of the two leaders. Many were seen waving Indian and German national flags, underlining the long-standing friendship and growing partnership between the two countries.

Several international participants who had travelled to Gujarat to take part in the festival were also present, and PM Modi and Chancellor Merz interacted with some of them during the event.

The Prime Minister was also seen explaining to the German Chancellor the significance of the decorations, customs and traditions associated with the vibrant Uttarayan celebrations, highlighting the cultural importance of the festival in Gujarat.

About Chancellor Merz' Visit To India

Chancellor Merz arrived in India early on Monday on a visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between India and Germany.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Chancellor Merz visited the Sabarmati Ashram to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, where they viewed an exhibition showcasing Gandhi's life and legacy. The German Chancellor also recorded his remarks in the visitors' book.

Later in the day, the two leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral talks at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar, with discussions expected to focus on enhancing cooperation across various sectors. The India-Germany strategic partnership has recently completed 25 years.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "The two leaders will review the progress made in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which has recently completed 25 years. Their discussion will also focus on further intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while also advancing collaboration in important domains of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties."

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues, as well as engage with business and industry leaders from India and Germany.

