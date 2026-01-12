New Delhi Freezes At 2.9°C As Cold Wave Intensifies, AQI Remains 'Poor' At 293 | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: New Delhi reeled under an intense cold spell as temperatures dipped sharply across the national capital, with Ayanagar recording the lowest minimum temperature at 2.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several parts of the city witnessed cold wave conditions on Sunday night, with minimum temperatures plunging close to the three-degree mark. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 3.0 degrees Celsius, its lowest in several years. IMD data suggests that similar cold conditions are likely to persist through the day.

At Safdarjung, the minimum temperature was 4.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday night and is expected to drop further to around 3 degrees Celsius tonight. The Ridge station recorded a minimum temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature there reached 18.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi: Monday morning saw temperatures fall to 3°C, with passengers at Indira Gandhi Airport warming themselves using heaters installed by GMR. pic.twitter.com/Rzb0KX9Tjl — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2026

Read Also Social Welfare Department Tightens Scholarship Rules To Stop Misuse, Mandates Transparent Admissions

Furthermore, air pollution levels remained a concern. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 293, falling under the 'poor' category as of 7 am on Monday. This marked a slight rise compared to Saturday's AQI reading of 291.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

A thin layer of fog blanketed areas such as Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan during the early morning hours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, cold conditions have persisted over the past few days. The capital woke up to a windy and chilly Sunday morning, with temperatures around 6.6 degrees Celsius in the early hours. A thin layer of smog reduced visibility across several areas, adding to the discomfort faced by residents.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature dipped to 5.4 degrees Celsius, with rainfall reported in parts of the city. On Friday, minimum temperatures hovered around 5 degrees Celsius as cold weather continued to grip the capital.

Meanwhile, rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade are underway on Kartavya Path amid harsh winter conditions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)