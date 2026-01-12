 'PSLV-C62 Mission Witnesses Disturbance At PS3 Stage, Deviation In Vehicle's Flight Path': ISRO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'PSLV-C62 Mission Witnesses Disturbance At PS3 Stage, Deviation In Vehicle's Flight Path': ISRO

'PSLV-C62 Mission Witnesses Disturbance At PS3 Stage, Deviation In Vehicle's Flight Path': ISRO

ISRO’s PSLV-C62 mission carrying the Anvesha satellite and 15 others experienced a disturbance near the end of the third stage, causing a deviation in the vehicle’s flight path. ISRO is analyzing the anomaly. The mission, launched from Sriharikota, included seven satellites from private firm Dhruva Space, marking ISRO’s first major launch of 2026.

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
'PSLV-C62 Mission Witnesses Disturbance At PS3 Stage, Deviation In Vehicle's Flight Path': ISRO | X @MeghUpdates

Tirupati: The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C62 mission carrying the 'Anvesha'/EOS-N1 satellite and 15 co-passenger satellites launched by India on Monday encountered an anomaly during the end of the PS3 burn stage with ISRO chairman V Naryanan stating that "a deviation in the vehicle's flight path" was observed.

"A detailed analysis has been initiated," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) posted on X.

Read Also
ISRO’s PSLV-C62 Lifts Off With Earth Observation Satellite, 14 Other Payloads In 1st Mission Of...
article-image

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan's Statement

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said a disturbance was observed in the vehicle at the end of the third stage, which was otherwise proceeding as expected.

FPJ Shorts
'I Don’t Need International Law': US President Donald Trump Asserts Personal Morality Is His Only Constraint
'I Don’t Need International Law': US President Donald Trump Asserts Personal Morality Is His Only Constraint
NSE IPO Buzz Lifts Market Mood, BSE Shares Jump 4.5% As Investors Track Next Big Listing
NSE IPO Buzz Lifts Market Mood, BSE Shares Jump 4.5% As Investors Track Next Big Listing
Gold & Silver To Sustain Bullish Momentum Next Week On Geopolitical Tensions, US Tariff Case & Key Inflation Data: Analysts
Gold & Silver To Sustain Bullish Momentum Next Week On Geopolitical Tensions, US Tariff Case & Key Inflation Data: Analysts
Gujarat: PM Modi & German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Attend International Kite Festival In Ahmedabad; Video
Gujarat: PM Modi & German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Attend International Kite Festival In Ahmedabad; Video

"Today, we have attempted the PSLV C62 / EOS - N1 Mission. The PSLV vehicle is a four-stage vehicle with two solid stages and two liquid stages. The vehicle's performance near the end of the third stage was as expected. (However), near the end of the third stage, we are seeing increased disturbance in the vehicle. Subsequently, a deviation in the vehicle's flight path is observed. We are analysing the data and will come back at the earliest," Narayanan said.

Read Also
'Freezing Cold': Gurgaon Outskirts Turn Frosty At –1°C; Viral Video Shows Frost On Fields &...
article-image

This is ISRO's first major launch of 2026. The mission aimed to place an Earth observation satellite into orbit from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at Sriharikota.

The mission was carried out by NewSpace India Limited and represents the ninth dedicated commercial mission to build and launch an Earth Observation satellite.

For the first time, a single Indian private company, Dhruva Space, based in Hyderabad, contributed seven satellites to the mission.

Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy, CFO and Co-founder of Dhruva Space, said they also launched four satellites that they built.

Read Also
New Delhi Freezes At 2.9°C As Cold Wave Intensifies, AQI Remains 'Poor' At 293
article-image

"We launched four satellites that we have built, three for customers and one for us, and we also help other companies with part of the integration of the satellite onto the rocket. Essentially, a total of nine of our systems, which we have built, are going onto the rocket. So, quite exciting that that's a good number," he said.

Surapureddy said their satellites are for low-data-rate communication, which can be utilised by amateur radio operators.

"The satellites that we launched are all for low data rate communication. Amateur radio operators can utilise it towards that, and also a good demonstration for these satellites, and also for low data rate communication that can be done," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: PM Modi & German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Attend International Kite Festival In Ahmedabad;...

Gujarat: PM Modi & German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Attend International Kite Festival In Ahmedabad;...

'PSLV-C62 Mission Witnesses Disturbance At PS3 Stage, Deviation In Vehicle's Flight Path': ISRO

'PSLV-C62 Mission Witnesses Disturbance At PS3 Stage, Deviation In Vehicle's Flight Path': ISRO

'Freezing Cold': Gurgaon Outskirts Turn Frosty At –1°C; Viral Video Shows Frost On Fields &...

'Freezing Cold': Gurgaon Outskirts Turn Frosty At –1°C; Viral Video Shows Frost On Fields &...

ISRO’s PSLV-C62 Lifts Off With Earth Observation Satellite, 14 Other Payloads In 1st Mission Of...

ISRO’s PSLV-C62 Lifts Off With Earth Observation Satellite, 14 Other Payloads In 1st Mission Of...

West Bengal: Major Fire Breaks Out At Bagha Jatin Railway Station; Local Train Services Disrupted

West Bengal: Major Fire Breaks Out At Bagha Jatin Railway Station; Local Train Services Disrupted