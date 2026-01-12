 ISRO’s PSLV-C62 Lifts Off With Earth Observation Satellite, 14 Other Payloads In 1st Mission Of 2026 From Sriharikota; Video
ISRO’s PSLV-C62 launched from Sriharikota, carrying an earth observation satellite and 14 commercial payloads for domestic and international clients. The 44.4-meter rocket placed satellites into a 511 km Sun Synchronous Orbit after 17 minutes. The final stage and Kestrel capsule will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, completing the mission’s first launch of the year.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): ISRO's trusted workhorse PSLV lifted off from the spaceport here on Monday, carrying an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads for both domestic and overseas customers.

Marking the first launch of the year, the mission is part of the contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO.

The 44.4 metre tall four-stage PSLV-C62 rocket soared from the first launch pad at a prefixed time of 10.18 hours on Monday.

After a journey of 17 minutes, it is expected to place the satellites into Sun Synchronous Orbit at an altitude of about 511 km.

After the separation of all the satellites, scientists would restart the fourth stage (PS4) of the rocket to de-boost and enter a re-entry trajectory for the separation of the last satellite, the Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID) capsule.

This process is expected to last over two hours after lift-off.

Both the PS4 stage and the KID capsule would re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and make a splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean, ISRO said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

