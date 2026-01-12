 UP Shocker: Woman Shot Dead By Husband Inside Police Station For Leaving Him For Boyfriend In Hardoi
A shocking incident unfolded at Pali police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, where a man allegedly shot his wife dead inside the premises. The crime occurred days after he filed a complaint accusing her of eloping with her lover. The woman had been summoned for legal formalities when the attack took place.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Husband Guns Down Wife Inside Hardoi Police Station Over Elopement Dispute | File Image/ X

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man allegedly shot his wife dead inside the Pali police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district on Monday morning.

According to the police the accused, identified as Anoop, had filed a complaint five days earlier accusing his wife, Soni (35), of eloping with her lover. He alleged that she had left home with jewellery and ₹35,000 in cash from their residence in Ramapur Atariya village, under the Pali police station limits.

Soni was detained by police on Sunday and brought to the station for legal formalities. On Monday morning, while a female constable was escorting her to the canteen within the police station premises, Anoop, who was present at the station, allegedly attacked her from behind and shot her at close range.

Accused Arrested, Weapon Recovered

Anoop and one of his accomplices attempted to flee but were immediately overpowered and arrested by police. The murder weapon was recovered from the accused’s possession. Soni was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Further investigation is underway.

article-image

Another Crime In MP

In another case from Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, bike-borne assailants opened indiscriminate fire on Saturday, allegedly due to an old rivalry. The incident took place on the Rajgarh Govind Ganj Road under the Kotwali police station limits, triggering panic in the area.

According to reports, the attackers were aiming for a specific individual, who managed to escape the firing unhurt. However, Surendra Yadav, who was accompanying him at the time, was hit by the bullets and collapsed on the spot.

