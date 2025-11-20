'Air So Sh*t Even My Dog's Sick': Viral Reddit Photo Shows Golden Retriever On Nebuliser After Delhi's Toxic AQI

Image Courtesy: Reddit (@r/delhi)

Delhi's battle with life-threatening air has reached a point where even pets are becoming casualties. As residents struggle with itchy eyes, breathlessness, and day-long coughing fits, a viral Reddit post has added a heartbreaking and alarming layer to the conversation. The image of a golden retriever strapped to a nebuliser has now become a topic of debate, highlighting the city’s pollution crisis.

'Air so sh*t even my dog’s sick'

The post, shared by a Reddit user (@r/delhi), stated "Air so sh*t even my dog’s sick." Alongside it was a photo of the laboured-breathing retriever and what appeared to be the dog’s chest X-ray. According to the pet parent, the dog has been diagnosed with bronchitis, writing, "My dog got diagnosed with bronchitis due to the air. Pura parivaar bimaar."

Check out the post below:

The internet reacts

As expected, the post went viral, triggering concern, frustration and anger. Many residents said they were not surprised, as they too had seen their pets coughing, wheezing or unusually fatigued in recent weeks. Some users shared that vets across the city have been reporting similar cases as AQI levels remain in the “severe” category.

One commenter wrote, “Get out of Delhi anyway you can… waiting for the government to do anything doesn’t seem to be an option anymore.” Another user offered a practical hack: "Try to make your own air purifier. There are several posts here and tutorials."

The thread also sparked empathy for those without resources. "Air purifiers should be subsidised at this point," one commenter said, while another reminded readers of those suffering silently, "People who sleep on streets and stray animals."