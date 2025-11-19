 Narayana Murthy Calls For 72-Hour Work Week In India: What Exactly Is China's 9-9-6 Culture?
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy reignited debate on long work hours by citing China’s 9-9-6 model: working 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. “That is a 72-hour week,” he said, urging young Indians to embrace similar discipline.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Narayana Murthy | File Image

The debate around work hours in India has resurfaced yet again—and this time, it’s louder. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has reaffirmed his belief that India’s youth must put in significantly longer hours if the nation wants to accelerate its growth. His comments, made during a recent interview, instantly reignited conversations around hustle culture, productivity, and the global race for competitiveness. But what caught everyone’s attention was his reference to China’s infamous 9-9-6 culture, a system that has the nation talking.

'9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week': Narayana Murthy

In his interview with Republic TV, Murthy doubled down on his long-criticised stance, once again asserting that longer workweeks are necessary for India’s progress. He invoked China’s once-prevalent work culture as a model for what he believes could push India ahead.

"There is a saying in China, 9, 9, 6. You know what it means? 9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week. And that is a 72-hour week," he said, emphasising that young Indians should adopt similar hours if they want to see transformative change.

article-image

Murthy’s view is not new; he had triggered widespread backlash in 2023 after suggesting Indians should work 70 hours a week. This time, he linked his belief to China’s growth trajectory, arguing that success demands sacrifices. He also added that individuals should first “get a life and then worry about work-life balance,” a statement that has sparked fresh debate online.

Explained: What is China's 9-9-6 work culture?

The 9-9-6 rule refers to a work schedule in which employees work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week, totalling 72 hours. The system became widely associated with China’s booming tech industry, where companies were competing intensely to innovate and dominate global markets. Through the 2010s, several tech leaders openly endorsed 9-9-6, claiming it represented dedication and ambition. But beneath the surface, public sentiment was shifting.

The rule drew massive criticism and backlash, with the workers describing the culture as exploitative and unsustainable. Stories of burnout, health issues, and collapse-from-exhaustion incidents became common. Additionally, young professionals heavily criticised the glorification of extreme labour, sparking nationwide debate.

As protests grew and lawsuits emerged, China's Supreme Court intervened. In 2021, it officially banned the 9-9-6 system, ruling that excessive overtime violated labour laws. As per reports, while the 9-9-6 culture hasn't completely disappeared, it is no longer legal or openly encouraged.

