Sitting Is The New Smoking: Being Sedentary For Long Hours Can Speed Up Aging And Pose Other Health Risks

A new study highlights that sitting for more than 8.5 hours a day, whether commuting, working, or relaxing at home, can lead to faster aging and may pose serious health risks. The research, led by Professor Chandra Reynolds from the University of Colorado Boulder, analyzed over 1,000 young adults with an average age of 33, including 730 twins, to better understand how long sitting periods impact health markers like cholesterol and body mass index (BMI).

Why sitting too much is harmful?

The study suggests that excessive sitting, which has been labeled "the new smoking," negatively affects our bodies, regardless of age. While young people might think they’re immune to the effects of long sedentary hours, the research shows otherwise. Sitting for extended periods can increase the risk of premature aging as well as the chances of developing cardiovascular and metabolic issues, such as heart disease and diabetes.

Exercise can help but it needs to be vigorous

The research found that moderate exercise, like walking for 20 minutes a day, isn’t enough to reduce the effects of sitting for long hours. Instead, it suggests that vigorous activities like running or cycling for at least 30 minutes daily may help, although not entirely. People who engaged in vigorous exercise had healthier BMI and cholesterol levels, making them appear around 5 to 10 years younger biologically. However, even this isn’t a complete solution; reducing sitting time is still necessary.

Sitting less throughout the day is essential

The researchers recommend reducing sitting time throughout the day. Here are a few ways they suggest to reduce the risk of diseases of sitting.

If possible, switch to a standing desk for part of the day to break up long sitting periods.

Every hour, stand up, stretch, or take a short walk to get your body moving.

Instead of sitting in a conference room, try holding meetings while walking to add movement to your routine.

Moderate-to-high risk for young adults

The study’s findings are concerning, especially for young adults who already sit more than 8.5 hours a day and don’t meet the recommended levels of vigorous exercise. Although they think that they're young and can push through, it is recommended that they reduce their sitting hours for better blood flow and reduce the risk of early ageing and other diseases. These individuals may be at a moderate-to-high risk for health issues traditionally seen in older adults, such as high cholesterol and increased BMI.

Move More and Sit Less

The study shows that simply doing moderate activity may not be enough to protect against the risks associated with prolonged sitting. Instead, a mix of regular movement throughout the day and more intense exercise may be key to avoiding health problems and slowing down the aging process.