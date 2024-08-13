 Is Your Desk Job A Threat To Your Heart Health? 5 Ways To Stay Active During Your Everyday Shift
Is Your Desk Job A Threat To Your Heart Health? 5 Ways To Stay Active During Your Everyday Shift

Understandably, the desk jobs are necessary for our lifestyles but it can have a large impact on your health.

Amisha Shirgave
Updated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Canva

In this fast paced world, many of us have a desk job where we find ourselves working for prolonged hours, without moving often. Understandably, the desk jobs are necessary for our lifestyles but it can have a large impact on your health. A few researches have showed that prolonged sitting can lead to cardiovascular diseases, obesity and other health related issues.

Health problems caused by prolonged sitting

When you sit for long periods, blood flow slows down, especially in the legs. This can lead to the formation of blood clots, increasing the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Reduced circulation also means less oxygen and nutrients are delivered to the heart and other organs.

Canva

Your muscles become inactive after sitting at a place for extended hours, which leads to reduced circulation in body and that can lead to increased levels of cholesterol, blood pressure and risk of obesity. Increased cholesterol and blood pressure can lead to cardiac arrests.

Ways to stay active during work

Get frequent microbreaks

It would always be advisable to try and have standing desks but since that is not possible everywhere, you can take multiple microbreaks. Set a timer and go for a stroll every hour. It won't harm your harm a bit if you prioratise your health a bit. These breaks can help you fight the negative effects of prolonged sitting by increasing blood circulation.

Canva

Attend phone calls while you walk

If you receive frequent phone calls, instead of answering them on your desk, you can walk around and talk on the phone. Be it a client call or a personal call, you can walk and talk. These small changes can go a long way for your heart health.

Desk exercises

If there is little to no possibility for you to move from your desk, you can also perform desk exercises to prevent yourself from heart diseases. You can try stretching, desk push-ups, desk squats and desk leg raises.

Move while you commute

If you stay close to your workplace, try avoiding buses and taxis. Choose walking or cycling to work. It will not only reduce your traffic stress but also keep you fit and energised. If you do not live close to your workplace, you can choose to park a little away from your office and take a walk. It will help you clear your mind and also help you pretcect your heart health.

Healthy snacking and hydration

It is as important to eat healthy as it is to stay active to keep your heart healthy. Desk job and snack craving go hand in hand. Avoid snacking on processed foods. Instead, you can choose to snack on fruits, nuts and other healthy snacks.

