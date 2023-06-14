Yoga At Your Desk: 7 Asanas To Relieve Stress And Improve Focus

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Spinal twist (Parivrtta Sukhasana): Sit on your chair with your feet flat on the ground. Twist your torso to the right and place your left hand on the outside of your right thigh. Gently twist further to deepen the stretch. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides
Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana): Sit at the edge of your chair with your feet hip-width apart. Inhale, lengthen your spine, and raise your arms overhead. Exhale, fold forward from your hips, reaching toward your feet. Hold onto your shins, ankles, or feet, and relax your head and neck for 30 seconds to 1 minute, breathing deeply
Chair Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Kapotasana): Sit on the edge of your chair with both feet flat on the floor. Cross your right ankle over your left knee, keeping your right foot flexed. Gently press down on your right knee to deepen the stretch. Keep your spine straight and hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides
Desk Shoulder Opener: Stand up and place your hands on your desk, shoulder-width apart. Walk back a few steps, keeping your hands on the desk. Allow your chest to melt towards the ground, stretching your shoulders. Hold for 30 seconds, breathing deeply.
Forward Bend (Uttanasana): Sit on your chair with your feet hip-width apar. Hinge forward from your hips, bringing your torso parallel to the floor. Let your arms hang or hold onto opposite elbows. Relax your head and neck and breathe deeply for 30 seconds to 1 minute
Standing Quad Stretch: Stand near your desk or a wall for support. Bend your right knee and grab your right foot or ankle with your right hand. Gently pull your foot toward your glutes, feeling a stretch in the front of your thigh. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides
Cat-cow stretch (Bitilasana Marjariasana): On an inhale, arch your spine and roll your shoulders down and back, tucking your shoulder blades into your back (cow). As you exhale, round your spine and tuck your chin into your chest. Your head and shoulders should come forward (cat). Continue moving from cow to cat for several breath cycles
Thanks For Reading!