Chronic Burnout: 5 Signs That Work Stress Is Draining Your Mental Health

In an ever-evolving work environment where endless to-do lists and constant pressure are shaping our lives, have you taken a minute out to reflect on your health? Today, where there is so much mental health advocacy and depression awareness, many professionals still struggle with "chronic burnout." While we might be mentally and physically draining our health, it is essential to recognise the signs that hide under the name of "work stress."

5 signs that you are going through 'Chronic Burnout'

Persistent Fatigue

One of the major red flags of chronic burnout is constant fatigue that doesn't go away with rest. If you are physically and emotionally drained even after a weekend off or a vacation, it's a strong sign that stress is taking you down. This type of fatigue often leaves you unable to fully focus on work or your personal life, severely affecting your overall health.

Decreased Performance

Have you noticed a decline in your work performance lately? Tasks that were once easy to manage now seem challenging. Chronic burnout can lead to difficulties concentrating, making decisions, or completing tasks. If you are struggling to complete tasks and frequently making mistakes, it may be time to take a step back and consider taking action to improve your mental health.

Emotional Detachment

If you are emotionally numb or feel indifferent towards work, then it's a signal of burnout. Often, when we delve into so much work pressure and stress, it takes a toll on our emotional well-being, leading to feeling emotionless or in a numb state.

Feeling Irritated

Chronic stress can also lead to feeling irritated, angry and heightened emotions. You might find yourself becoming easily frustrated or angry over minor issues that never used to bother you. This emotional change can adversely affect your mind and body, leading to a drained state.

Lack of Appetite and Difficulty in Sleeping

Changes in your sleep patterns, whether insomnia, oversleeping, or restless nights, can indicate that work stress is dominating your mental health. Burnout also leads to a lack of appetite. It can also cause racing thoughts and anxiety, making it difficult to fall asleep or eat anything.