 Chronic Burnout: 5 Signs That Work Stress Is Draining Your Mental Health
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleChronic Burnout: 5 Signs That Work Stress Is Draining Your Mental Health

Chronic Burnout: 5 Signs That Work Stress Is Draining Your Mental Health

We might be mentally and physically draining our health; it is essential to recognise the signs that hide under the name of "work stress."

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Canva

In an ever-evolving work environment where endless to-do lists and constant pressure are shaping our lives, have you taken a minute out to reflect on your health? Today, where there is so much mental health advocacy and depression awareness, many professionals still struggle with "chronic burnout." While we might be mentally and physically draining our health, it is essential to recognise the signs that hide under the name of "work stress."

5 signs that you are going through 'Chronic Burnout'

Persistent Fatigue

One of the major red flags of chronic burnout is constant fatigue that doesn't go away with rest. If you are physically and emotionally drained even after a weekend off or a vacation, it's a strong sign that stress is taking you down. This type of fatigue often leaves you unable to fully focus on work or your personal life, severely affecting your overall health.

FPJ Shorts
Shocking Video! Mother Recklessly Creates Reel Sitting On Well With Child, Netizens Condemn Risky Act
Shocking Video! Mother Recklessly Creates Reel Sitting On Well With Child, Netizens Condemn Risky Act
Mumbai: MMRDA & WEF Sign MoC, Paving Way For Sustainable Urban Growth
Mumbai: MMRDA & WEF Sign MoC, Paving Way For Sustainable Urban Growth
VIDEO: MEA Dismisses Gurpatwant Pannun's US Lawsuit Over 'Assassination' Attempt Against India As 'Unwarranted And Unsubstantiated'
VIDEO: MEA Dismisses Gurpatwant Pannun's US Lawsuit Over 'Assassination' Attempt Against India As 'Unwarranted And Unsubstantiated'
US Fed’s 50 Bps Rate Cut Will Have ‘Muted Impact’ On India’s Markets, Says CEA Nageswaran
US Fed’s 50 Bps Rate Cut Will Have ‘Muted Impact’ On India’s Markets, Says CEA Nageswaran

Decreased Performance

Have you noticed a decline in your work performance lately? Tasks that were once easy to manage now seem challenging. Chronic burnout can lead to difficulties concentrating, making decisions, or completing tasks. If you are struggling to complete tasks and frequently making mistakes, it may be time to take a step back and consider taking action to improve your mental health.

Read Also
7 Healthy Ways To Manage Work Stress
article-image

Emotional Detachment

If you are emotionally numb or feel indifferent towards work, then it's a signal of burnout. Often, when we delve into so much work pressure and stress, it takes a toll on our emotional well-being, leading to feeling emotionless or in a numb state.

Representative image | Canva

Feeling Irritated

Chronic stress can also lead to feeling irritated, angry and heightened emotions. You might find yourself becoming easily frustrated or angry over minor issues that never used to bother you. This emotional change can adversely affect your mind and body, leading to a drained state.

Read Also
70% Of Indian Workforce Unhappy At Work, 54% Want To Quit: Key Findings From ‘Happiest Places To...
article-image

Lack of Appetite and Difficulty in Sleeping

Changes in your sleep patterns, whether insomnia, oversleeping, or restless nights, can indicate that work stress is dominating your mental health. Burnout also leads to a lack of appetite. It can also cause racing thoughts and anxiety, making it difficult to fall asleep or eat anything.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chronic Burnout: 5 Signs That Work Stress Is Draining Your Mental Health

Chronic Burnout: 5 Signs That Work Stress Is Draining Your Mental Health

7 Coldplay Songs That Will Take You To 'Paradise'

7 Coldplay Songs That Will Take You To 'Paradise'

7 Ethnic Fashion Inspirations From Kalyani Priyadarshan For Festive Days

7 Ethnic Fashion Inspirations From Kalyani Priyadarshan For Festive Days

Elders Must Develop A Positive Mindset To Enjoy Journey Of Life

Elders Must Develop A Positive Mindset To Enjoy Journey Of Life

Raffles Singapore Moves Up 11 Places To Claim No. 6 Spot in ‘The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024’...

Raffles Singapore Moves Up 11 Places To Claim No. 6 Spot in ‘The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024’...