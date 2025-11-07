Unseen Wedding Pictures Of Zohran Mamdani & Rama Duwaji Take Over The Internet

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 07, 2025
Zohran Kwame Mamdani, who recently made history as New York City’s first Muslim mayor and its youngest in over a century, has once again captured public attention- this time, for his heartwarming love story with his wife, Rama Duwaji
Mamdani and Duwaji’s love story began in 2021 when they matched on the dating app Hinge. Their connection blossomed quickly, leading to an engagement in October 2024
In December 2024, the couple hosted a stunning nikah and engagement celebration at Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai, overlooking the majestic Burj Khalifa
Despite her husband’s growing political fame, Rama Duwaji has carved her own path. The 28-year-old illustrator’s work has appeared in The Cut, Vogue, BBC, and The New Yorker
Duwaji reportedly played a creative role in Mamdani’s campaign, designing his mayoral logos and shaping the vibrant yellow, orange, and blue branding that became instantly recognizable across New York
A few months later, in February 2025, the two sealed their union at the New York City Clerk’s Office. In May, Mamdani shared intimate wedding photos taken in the NYC subway, writing a heartfelt caption defending his wife from online trolls: “Rama isn’t just my wife; she’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms.”
In July 2025, the newlyweds hosted a three-day wedding reception at Mamdani’s family estate in Buziga Hill, Kampala. The event featured tight security, luxury cars, live music, and all-night festivities
