Sonam Wangchuk Named Among TIME’s 100 Most Influential Climate Leaders of 2025: He Remains Detained Under NSA

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk | X

TIME magazine has honoured Sonam Wangchuk, the renowned engineer, educator, and climate innovator from Ladakh, as one of the “100 Most Influential Climate Leaders of 2025.” Featured in the “Defenders” category, Wangchuk’s recognition celebrates his pioneering work in developing ice stupas- artificial glaciers that store winter water in towering, cone-shaped ice structures to sustain villages through Ladakh’s arid summers.

These man-made glaciers, now replicated in regions such as Nepal, Chile, Pakistan, and Switzerland, have redefined water management in high-altitude, climate-vulnerable zones. TIME’s honour underscores Wangchuk’s transformative approach that blends local wisdom with cutting-edge engineering to combat the global water crisis.

The genius behind the ice stupas

Born and raised in the cold desert of Ladakh, Wangchuk grew up observing how glaciers sustained life in the region. Drawing from this traditional understanding, he engineered a system that channels glacial meltwater through underground pipes during the winter months. When released, the water freezes in conical towers, forming “ice stupas” that store millions of litres of water. As temperatures rise in summer, the ice slowly melts, ensuring irrigation for farmers when natural water sources run dry.

In recent years, Wangchuk and his team of local student-engineers have introduced “smart stupas”-equipped with automated, weather-responsive valves that regulate water flow efficiently. This innovation not only enhances sustainability but also reduces manual labour, creating a scalable climate solution adaptable to other mountainous regions facing similar challenges.

A blend of science, sustainability, and indigenous knowledge

What sets Wangchuk apart is his ability to merge indigenous culture with scientific precision. His work exemplifies climate adaptation rooted in local realities rather than imported solutions. The Ice Stupa Project, initiated in 2013, has inspired global climate researchers and policymakers to rethink community-led water conservation strategies.

Wangchuk also founded the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), which promotes hands-on, eco-friendly learning methods. His vision for Ladakh extends beyond engineering-it’s about empowering communities to live sustainably amidst climate change.

Recognition amid political turmoil

Ironically, Wangchuk’s global recognition comes at a time when he faces political adversity at home. Detained under India’s National Security Act (NSA) since late September 2025, Wangchuk was arrested during a 35-day hunger strike demanding statehood for Ladakh and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. His detention has ignited a national debate on the criminalisation of environmental activism and the rights of indigenous communities.

The Supreme Court of India has taken cognisance of the case, seeking explanations from both the central and Ladakh administrations. Meanwhile, his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has publicly highlighted the paradox of an innovator celebrated globally but restrained domestically for his activism.