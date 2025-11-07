Woman Rejected Zohran Mamdani For His 5'9 Height On Dating App: Says, 'He Was More Honest Than Other Guys On Hinge'

There are few things worse than a bad swipe on a dating app, but imagine realising years later that you passed on the man who would go on to become New York City’s youngest and first Muslim mayor. That’s exactly what happened to one woman who’s now going viral for her hilarious confession.

The Viral "Swipe Left" Story That Took Over X

A tweet has been making waves on X (formerly Twitter) after a user shared a screenshot from TikTok with the caption, “Fumble of the century.” In the now-viral post, a woman revealed that she once matched with Zohran Mamdani, yes, the same Zohran Mamdani who is now New York’s mayo-on Hinge, only to swipe left because of one minor detail: his height.

“He was listed as either 5’11 or 5’10, and younger me knew that meant he was probably 5’9,” she confessed, adding with a dose of hindsight, “Present me appreciates that he was more honest than most guys on there.”

The internet quickly jumped in with reactions, flooding the comments with playful jabs and sympathy. “Imagine fumbling the future Mayor of NYC because of his height,” one user quipped. Another joked, “Somewhere in America right now, a future President is being ghosted because he was too nice.” For the record- Mamdani is actually 5’10, so not too far off from his profile.

Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji: A Modern Love Story

Adding a twist of irony to the viral story, Zohran Mamdani did meet his wife, Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji, on Hinge, the very same app where he got swiped left. The two connected in 2021, kept their relationship private, and eventually got engaged in October 2024.

Their nikah and engagement celebration took place that December in Dubai, with a stunning event overlooking the Burj Khalifa. In early 2025, the couple tied the knot officially at the New York City Clerk’s Office, followed by a family celebration in Uganda, Mamdani’s birthplace.

Duwaji, 28, has mostly remained out of the political spotlight but has become a quiet style icon and supportive partner during Mamdani’s rise to fame.

From Hinge to History: Mamdani’s Rise in NYC Politics

Before his viral fame, Zohran Mamdani was already known as a progressive force in New York politics. Born in Kampala, Uganda, and raised in Queens, Mamdani made history not just for his age but for representing a new generation of leadership in the city.

At 34, he became New York’s 111th mayor, winning hearts with his authenticity and grassroots activism. And now, thanks to one viral TikTok, he’s also proven that honesty- even about your height, might just be the best policy on and off the campaign trail.