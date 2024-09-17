70% Of Indian Workforce Unhappy At Work, 54% Want To Quit: Study

Canva

Do you often find yourself wondering if your job, the hustle you go through every single day, and the rewards you receive for it are taking away too much of your life from you? India has one of the largest workforce across the globe and a growing one at that. But are workforces happy being at their workplace, or are they just making ends meet for their survival?

The happiness of the employees at the workplace is essential for many reasons. Their satisfaction in the work they do is directly proportional to the productivity and the targets achieved by the organisation. In an interesting study by the Happiest Places to Work in association with the Happiness Research Academy, it was concluded that the majority of the employees in India are not happy at their workplace.

How happy is India's workforce?

According to the latest report, 70% of the workforces is unhappy. That's an alarming number. With a diverse workforce, in a world of hybrid working and hyper-communication, it is very important to understand the differentiated needs in the workplace. A deep dive into the emotional reasons behind attrition, burnout, and a lack of involvement from employees is the key to changing the current business layout.

Addressing the reason behind the unhappiness of the workforce is not an area of exploration but a need to act immediately. Act to understand and resolve.

Happiness levels differ based on age

The research also found that the happiness levels of the workforce also depend on their age. The experience and the issues faced by a 25-year-old can be different from that of a 30-year-old or 40-year-old, for that matter. It can vary from person to person depending on their personal and professional goals. The testimonials in this research have people expressing both their satisfaction and their complaints from their workplace.

“Organisation makes an effort to connect with every employee& give appreciation for work,” says a 26-year-old man from Bhubaneshwar. While a 37-year-old woman from Chennai says, "Everyone is not clear about their role, and they should clear all things things to all employees.”

Why is Fintech the happiest sector and Real estate the least happy?

A study shows that employees in the FinTech industry are much happier than those in the real estate sector, with almost twice as many FinTech workers reporting they are happy. FinTech employees have a better balance between work and personal life, receive more feedback and support, are encouraged to learn new skills, and find their work more meaningful compared to Real Estate employees. The fast-paced innovation and growth in FinTech provide employees with modern tools, career growth opportunities, and flexible work options, leading to higher happiness and work-life balance.

Why do majority employees plan to resign?

According to the research, 54% of the employees plan to resign from their organisations, which is again an alarming statistic. People don't leave their jobs for just one reason; it's usually a mix of several issues. Recently, more employees are considering leaving, with about 54% of the workforce planning to quit. This growing trend directs to deeper problems like dissatisfaction in work and lack of engagement, which are concerning the companies.

To keep their best workers, or workers for that matter, companies need to understand why employees choose to stay or leave. In India, where happiness varies among different groups, companies must carefully address the unique needs of their employees to keep them satisfied. One rule for everyone might not be keeping the employees happy after all! Understanding each age group and each gender is essential.

Why do most millennials plan to leave their jobs?

Millennials make up a large part of the workforce, and their career choices and job satisfaction have a big impact on their future. Understanding what motivates and troubles them can help companies keep them and meet their changing expectations.

Millennials often avoid working with colleagues due to conflicts, which is a big reason for workplace issues. 63% of millennials feel they don't get enough appreciation and respect for their work. 59% find it hard to make time for their personal interests. 63% struggle to stay calm when facing uncertainty. By focusing on building trust, providing support, and encouraging both personal and professional growth, organisations can hold onto their employees for much longer.

Reasons why employees stay (opportunity for companies to understand what to change)

Why would want to stay at your workplace and not leave? The answer to that maybe because the work satisfies you and gives you opportunities to grow and explore more in that arena. Similarly, if employees find that the companies are trying to build a healthy relationship where the employees feel appreciated, valued, and respected, they will not have any reason to leave.

A sense of belonging at work plays a crucial role in creating social connections, which helps employees feel more involved and strengthens teamwork. Many employees believe that enjoying their time with colleagues is essential, as positive interactions can greatly improve their work productivity.

Communication within an organization also plays a key role in employee happiness. Clear and transparent communication helps reduce uncertainty and anxiety, allowing employees to focus better and feel more satisfied in their roles. Leaving employees tensed, and in a sense of constant fear will not only hamper the work but also create a sense of disrespect. Hence, employees appreciate communication that is sensitive and empathetic, as it promotes mutual respect and support in the workplace.