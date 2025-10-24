'Forced To Carry Heavy Bags Down': Journalist Slams New Mumbai Metro 3 For Not Having Escalators To Descend; Netizens Debate

Independent journalist Kunal Purohit recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration over the newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 3, pointing out how the line- meant to connect airport terminals, lacks basic accessibility features.

“On the new Metro 3. For a line that connects to airport terminals, it doesn’t have escalators to descend. People forced to carry heavy bags down. And of course, pavements outside stations don’t exist,” he wrote.

The Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line, was launched in October 2024, marking Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor. Stretching from Aarey Colony to BKC (eventually extending to Cuffe Parade), the line was designed to ease city congestion and provide a direct link to the airport. But Purohit’s post highlights a glaring mismatch between intention and implementation.

Commuters share similar experiences

Soon after Purohit’s post went viral, several Mumbaikars joined in to share their own experiences. One user commented, “Same happened to me on this Aqua line. Went to the airport metro terminal.. no network staff asking to not take luggage in metro (this is airport connecting metro) Had to take my 25 kg suitcase on hand like this on stairs.”

Another expressed disappointment saying, “Sadly this is the scene across railway stations. They simply assume that it is easy to walk down. Never seen this clownery anywhere else in the world.”

Adding a touch of humour, one user quipped, “India doesn’t believe in descending! We are always on the way up up and above.”

Defenders of Metro 3 speak up

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some users defended the system, pointing out that elevators are available or still being installed.

“There are elevators for this!! You are anyways not allowed to drag heavy luggage on escalators,” wrote one user.

Another said, “Why journalists see the negative first? There are elevators; some are still under installation phases... I don’t think our planners are that much foolish.”

A more blunt response read, “You shouldn’t be carrying heavy luggage on metro in the first place ffs. It connects airport, it’s not dedicated airport express line.”

As the debate continues online, Mumbaikars hope that Metro 3 authorities will take note and ensure the city’s new pride truly matches global standards.