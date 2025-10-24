Malaika Arora Turns 50! Celebrates With Son Arhaan, Sister Amrita Arora, Farah Khan & Friends: WATCH VIDEO

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora rang in her milestone 50th birthday on with a spectacular celebration in Goa, surrounded by her closest friends and family. Known for her timeless beauty and impeccable style, Malaika ensured her golden jubilee was nothing short of glamorous. The private yet lavish bash was attended by her sister Amrita Arora, son Arhaan Khan, and filmmaker Farah Khan, among others.

Malaika grooves to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’

One of the most heartwarming moments from the night came when a video surfaced online showing Malaika singing and dancing to her iconic track “Chaiyya Chaiyya.” The clip, shared by Amrita on Instagram, quickly went viral, sending fans into a wave of nostalgia. In the video, Malaika was seen letting her hair down and enjoying every beat- a perfect reminder of her evergreen charm and infectious energy.

Inside the celebrations

Social media was flooded with pictures from the birthday bash, showing Malaika in a dazzling pink and golden shimmer dress, striking poses in front of a cake adorned with the number “50.” Amrita shared heartfelt tributes on Instagram, writing, “You are finally 50, my beautiful sister,” and added in another post, “Could there be a better 50-year-old? Uffff I love you deep… What a magical night!”

Arjun Kapoor’s sweet birthday wish

Adding a touch of warmth to the occasion, Malaika’s ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also wished her with a heartfelt post. Sharing a serene picture of her sitting by a balcony overlooking the Eiffel Tower, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial. Keep soaring, keep smiling and always keep seeking…” The gesture was met with a sweet acknowledgment from Malaika, who reposted it on her Instagram Story with a simple, “Thank you.”

As Malaika steps into her 50s, fans continue to admire her as one of Bollywood’s most stylish, fit and graceful icons. From fitness inspiration to fashion trendsetter, she proves that age is just a number- and this Goa celebration was the perfect toast to her dazzling journey so far.