Is Rashmika Mandanna Celebrating Her Bachelorette? Viral Pics Of Sri Lanka Trip With Girl Gang Raises Questions

By: Rahul M | December 18, 2025
Rashmika Mandanna recently squeezed in a short but refreshing two-day getaway to Sri Lanka with her girl gang
The actress shared cheerful snapshots from the trip on social media, giving fans a peek into sun-soaked moments
Alongside the photos, Rashmika wrote, “I recently got 2 days off and I got this opportunity to get away with my girls and we went to this BEAUTIFUL property in Sri Lanka..GIRL TRIPS - doesn’t matter how short are THE BEST!! MY GIRLS are THE BEST! Some are missing but THEY ARE THE BEST!! (sic)”
The travel diary featured a mix of serene beaches, heritage spots, and lively seaside hangouts, capturing both relaxed and celebratory moods across the island
Apart from group photos, Rashmika also dropped solo shots, including one where she’s seen soaking in the sunshine in a breezy yellow dress
The timing of the trip has sparked speculation online, with many wondering if the vacation doubles as a bachelorette celebration amid rumours of her wedding with actor Vijay Deverakonda
Despite the chatter, neither Rashmika nor Vijay Deverakonda has addressed or confirmed any reports about marriage plans, leaving fans guessing about the true reason behind the getaway
Thanks For Reading!