Ananya Panday Poses In ₹35,000 Masaba Saree In Romantic Pictures With Kartik Aaryan: Check Out

By: Rahul M | December 18, 2025
Ananya Panday set the internet buzzing after sharing dreamy, romantic pictures with Kartik Aaryan from promotions of their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
In the pictures, Ananya donned a rust-toned saree from House of Masaba, priced at ₹35,000, blending classic Indian elegance with contemporary styling
The saree featured crushed silk with raw silk and tissue elements, allowing the pallu to drape fluidly
The saree, adorned with with subtle gold floral detailing, was paired with a gold gota blouse
nanya embraced the mixed-metals trend, styling gold-and-orange earrings with a silver ring and an oxidised kada accented with gold work
She opted for a dewy, elegant glam with warm amber blush, soft brown eyelids and nude lips
Ananya rounded off with a tiny red bindi and her hair left open in a centre part and styled in soft curls
