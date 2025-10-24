How Much Chai Is Too Much? Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Number Of Cups One Should Consume In A Day

For millions of people in India, a day doesn’t truly begin until the aroma of hot chai fills the kitchen. Whether it’s flavored with elaichi (cardamom), adrak (ginger), or kept simple, tea has become an integral part of daily life. But while indulging in multiple cups may feel comforting, experts suggest moderation is essential to maintain good health.

The right amount of tea

Renowned nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar advised people while answering to Lallantop that most people should limit themselves to two to three cups of tea per day, especially if they follow a routine. Drinking more than this can sometimes lead to acidity, digestive discomfort, or interfere with nutrient absorption. While tea is soothing, overconsumption is not recommended for everyone.

Avoid tea on an empty stomach

Diwekar stresses that tea or coffee should not be consumed first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Instead, she recommends starting the day with a fresh fruit. Avoid frozen fruits, added sugar, salt, or masalas in your morning fruit. This helps protect your stomach lining and ensures better digestion. For those who cannot manage a full breakfast early, a light fruit is a safer alternative before sipping tea.

Timing is crucial

Drinking tea late in the day can disrupt sleep cycles. Experts suggest avoiding tea after 4 PM to prevent sleep disturbances. Tea should also complement meals, not replace them, as skipping meals in favor of tea may deprive your body of essential nutrients and energy.

In a lighthearted anecdote, Diwekar recalls meeting an 80-85-year-old woman in the Himalayas who claimed she could drink 50 cups of tea a day without acidity. While amusing, this is clearly an exception rather than the norm. For most people, moderation remains the safest approach.

Tea is more than just a beverage; it’s a daily ritual, a comforting pause in our hectic lives. Drinking it mindfully ensures you enjoy its flavor and warmth without compromising health.