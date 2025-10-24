Inside Kangana Ranaut's Magnificent Diwali Celebration At Her Delhi Residence: Netizens Compare Interiors To Khan's & Kapoor's

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut’s Diwali 2025 celebrations have grabbed attention on social media, not just for her festive spirit but also for her lavishly restored official residence in Delhi. Dressed in a traditional Patola saree from Gujarat, Kangana shared glimpses of lighting diyas and performing rituals, blending cultural heritage with personal style.

Diwali 2025 celebrations

Kangana’s Diwali celebrations centered around her beautifully adorned pooja area, decorated with diyas, flowers, and soft lighting. The rooftop terrace, featuring a pavilion and tiled flooring, served as the ideal venue for fireworks, completing the festive ambiance. Her posts highlighted a balance of cultural rituals and vibrant celebration, giving fans a peek into her private festivities.

A century-old home revived

Following her election from Mandi, Kangana moved into her government-allotted official residence in Delhi. The bungalow, reportedly over a century old, underwent extensive restoration to retain its historic charm while incorporating modern amenities. Despite renovations, the home preserves its original character, featuring intricate woodwork, antique fixtures, and elegant detailing.

Predominantly white upholstery, black marble flooring, and antique chandeliers create a timeless aesthetic. Indian-inspired artwork adorns the walls, while hand-painted portraits of Kangana herself add a personal and intimate touch to the residence. Social media users couldn’t help but compare the home’s grandeur with Bollywood’s elite households, noting its regal ambiance.

Designer Darshini’s expert touch

Interior architect and designer Darshini spearheaded the restoration of Kangana’s Delhi home. With a keen eye for blending heritage with contemporary design, Darshini revamped the pooja space with a soft pastel palette, maintaining the home’s vintage charm while giving it a modern facelift. The result is a seamless harmony of tradition and modernity that perfectly complements Kangana’s personality.

From its century-old architecture to modern interiors, Kangana Ranaut’s Delhi residence reflects a perfect blend of heritage and contemporary style. Her Diwali celebrations this year emphasise her respect for Indian traditions while showcasing her unique flair and regal taste.