Foreign Traveler Rates Indian Cities Based On How Safe She Felt; Kerala Secures Top Spot, Delhi Gets Lowest

A foreign female traveler recently took to Instagram to share her unfiltered experiences from her journey across eight popular Indian cities- rating them on safety, comfort, and overall vibe. Her honest post, titled “No sugar-coating, just my honest experience after weeks across 8 cities”, has gone viral for its straightforward take on women’s safety and solo travel in India.

Delhi (-1/10)

She described Delhi as “overwhelming,” citing the constant noise, chaos, and intense stares. “I definitely felt on edge,” she wrote, emphasising that she wouldn’t recommend being alone in the city as a female traveler.

Agra (3/10)

While she appreciated the stunning Taj Mahal, she said that beyond the monument, “the horns and scams make it hard to relax.” She felt that many locals were overly pushy with tourists, making her experience stressful rather than serene.

Jaipur (5/10)

Jaipur scored slightly higher for its regal forts and friendly locals. “Better than Delhi and Agra,” she wrote, but admitted that constant staring persisted. She found daytime exploration fairly safe but avoided being out alone at night.

Pushkar (6.5/10)

Calling Pushkar “a breath of fresh air,” she praised its spiritual vibe and respectful locals. However, she also noted a minor scam experience and advised travelers to plan evenings ahead, as the town gets quiet after dark.

Udaipur (8/10)

Udaipur earned one of her highest scores for its scenic lakes, polite residents, and low chaos. She felt comfortable walking alone during the day- a rarity in her northern India experiences.

Mumbai and Goa (6.5 & 8/10)

She called Mumbai “safe but unpredictable,” appreciating the independence women enjoy there. Goa, on the other hand, felt like “freedom.” She enjoyed the relaxed culture but warned about being cautious during nightlife.

Kerala (9/10)

Kerala topped her list for its cleanliness, calmness, and respectful people. She described it as “the calmest, cleanest, most respectful state” and urged new travelers to begin their India journey there.