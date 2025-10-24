 Odisha Artist Crafts World’s Smallest Wooden Spoon, Sets Guinness World Record With 1.13 mm Size | WATCH
Odisha Artist Crafts World's Smallest Wooden Spoon, Sets Guinness World Record With 1.13 mm Size | WATCH

In a remarkable display of precision and creativity, Odisha’s micro-artist Bijay Kumar Reddy has set a new Guinness World Record for crafting the world’s smallest wooden spoon, measuring just 1.13 millimeters in length. The spoon is so small that it can easily pass through the eye of a needle.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Odisha Artist Crafts World’s Smallest Wooden Spoon, Sets Guinness World Record With 1.13 mm Size | WATCH | Instagram @guinnessworldrecords

In a remarkable display of precision and creativity, Odisha's micro-artist Bijay Kumar Reddy has set a new Guinness World Record for crafting the world's smallest wooden spoon, measuring just 1.13 millimeters in length. The spoon is so small that it can easily pass through the eye of a needle.

Reddy, popularly known as the 'Odisha Chalk Artist', created the record-breaking piece in Berhampur, Odisha, in January this year. His intricate creation surpassed the previous record of 1.4 mm, held by another Indian artist, Dr. Manoj M, in 2024.

WATCH VIDEO:

Sharing his excitement after the recognition, Reddy said, “I wanted to attempt this record because I have a deep passion for art and creativity. Being known as the Odisha Chalk Artist, I always try to do something unique that represents both my skills and my state.”

The micro-sculptor, who is renowned for creating art on chalk pieces and miniature objects, spent several days crafting the wooden spoon under a magnifying lens using specialized micro tools. The process required steady hands, immense patience, and exceptional focus.

In his recent post on his social media handle on Instagram, Reddy shared artwork he made on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav. He wrote, "On the occasion of Ganesh Puja, created a 3 cm high Ganesh idol with the theme of World Peace. This miniature idol carries the message of harmony and unity for all. Happy Ganesh puja."

