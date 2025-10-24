MP News: Man Taken To Hospital On Handcart As Ambulance Fails To Arrive Even After 2 Hours -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A seriously ill man from a poor family had to be taken to the hospital on a handcart after the ambulance failed to arrive in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, as reported on Friday.

The disturbing case of negligence by the health department has come to light from Karahal tehsil of Sheopur district.

A video of the same has surfaced on social media exposing the poor state of medical services in the area.

#WATCH | Man Carried On Handcart To Hospital In Sheopur After Ambulance Fails To Arrive Even After 2 Hours#MadhyaPradesh #Sheopur #MPNews pic.twitter.com/DZO41ieBtn — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 24, 2025

Family found 2 ambulances parked at hospital

According to information, the family waited for the ambulance for 2 hours.

However, after losing hope, they had to take the ill man to the hospital on a handcart nearly 2 kilometres to reach the Karahal Community Health Centre.

The family said they had repeatedly contacted the ambulance service, but they were told that no vehicle was available.

However, when they reached the hospital, they found 2 ambulances parked in the hospital premises.

The incident has sparked anger among locals. They alleged that ambulance drivers at Karahal hospital often act carelessly. Residents have demanded strict action against those responsible.

CMHO orders inquiry

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) said that an inquiry has been ordered.

“If the ambulances were available and still not sent after receiving the information, strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” the officer said.

This incident once again highlights the state of healthcare in rural Madhya Pradesh, where poor patients continue to suffer due to official negligence and lack of accountability.