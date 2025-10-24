 MP News: Man Taken To Hospital On Handcart As Ambulance Fails To Arrive Even After 2 Hours -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Man Taken To Hospital On Handcart As Ambulance Fails To Arrive Even After 2 Hours -- VIDEO

MP News: Man Taken To Hospital On Handcart As Ambulance Fails To Arrive Even After 2 Hours -- VIDEO

The incident has sparked anger among locals. They alleged that ambulance drivers at Karahal hospital often act carelessly. Residents have demanded strict action against those responsible.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Man Taken To Hospital On Handcart As Ambulance Fails To Arrive Even After 2 Hours -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A seriously ill man from a poor family had to be taken to the hospital on a handcart after the ambulance failed to arrive in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, as reported on Friday. 

The disturbing case of negligence by the health department has come to light from Karahal tehsil of Sheopur district. 

A video of the same has surfaced on social media exposing the poor state of medical services in the area.

Family found 2 ambulances parked at hospital 

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway To Operate 24 Festive Special Trains Across Divisions For Diwali & Chhath Passengers On October 26; Check Details
Central Railway To Operate 24 Festive Special Trains Across Divisions For Diwali & Chhath Passengers On October 26; Check Details
Calcutta High Court Revokes FIR Immunity Granted To Suvendu Adhikari
Calcutta High Court Revokes FIR Immunity Granted To Suvendu Adhikari
Election Commission To Begin Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2026 Polls
Election Commission To Begin Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2026 Polls
Central Railway To Run Additional AC Superfast Special Trains Between CSMT – Nagpur For Diwali And Chhath Passengers; Check Details
Central Railway To Run Additional AC Superfast Special Trains Between CSMT – Nagpur For Diwali And Chhath Passengers; Check Details

According to information, the family waited for the ambulance for 2 hours.

However, after losing hope, they had to take the ill man to the hospital on a handcart nearly 2 kilometres to reach the Karahal Community Health Centre.

The family said they had repeatedly contacted the ambulance service, but they were told that no vehicle was available. 

However, when they reached the hospital, they found 2 ambulances parked in the hospital premises.

The incident has sparked anger among locals. They alleged that ambulance drivers at Karahal hospital often act carelessly. Residents have demanded strict action against those responsible.

CMHO orders inquiry 

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) said that an inquiry has been ordered. 

“If the ambulances were available and still not sent after receiving the information, strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” the officer said.

This incident once again highlights the state of healthcare in rural Madhya Pradesh, where poor patients continue to suffer due to official negligence and lack of accountability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Amniotic Membrane Implanted In 10 Kids After Carbide Gun Tragedy

Bhopal News: Amniotic Membrane Implanted In 10 Kids After Carbide Gun Tragedy

Bhopal Power Cut October 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, SBI Bank, Arera Colony & More,...

Bhopal Power Cut October 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, SBI Bank, Arera Colony & More,...

MP News: Man Taken To Hospital On Handcart As Ambulance Fails To Arrive Even After 2 Hours -- VIDEO

MP News: Man Taken To Hospital On Handcart As Ambulance Fails To Arrive Even After 2 Hours -- VIDEO

MP News: Viral Video Shows Female Bouncers Thrashing Men With 'Belt' At Chhatarpur Funfair; Locals...

MP News: Viral Video Shows Female Bouncers Thrashing Men With 'Belt' At Chhatarpur Funfair; Locals...

MP News: 'Our Suicide Note Is Ready,' Newly Married Couple Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Police After...

MP News: 'Our Suicide Note Is Ready,' Newly Married Couple Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Police After...