Bhopal News: Amniotic Membrane Implanted In 10 Kids After Carbide Gun Tragedy | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors at AIIMS and Hamidia Hospital have implanted amniotic membranes in 10 children injured in carbide pipe gun tragedy that shook Madhya Pradesh. Of the total 30 critical cases across Bhopal and Gwalior, eight children underwent the procedure at AIIMS and two at Hamidia Hospital.

Thirteen children were admitted to AIIMS and ten to Hamidia Hospital, while those with minor eye injuries were treated at Seva Sadan Eye Hospital in Sant Hirdaram (Bairagarh).

According to doctors, amniotic membrane implants are used in paediatric eye surgeries for treating ocular surface damage caused by burns or non-healing corneal injuries. The membrane, derived from the innermost layer of the placenta, acts as a biological dressing that reduces inflammation, prevents scarring, and accelerates recovery.

AIIMS doctors said surgeries are continuing for the remaining children. Dr Aditi Dubey, ophthalmologist in-charge at Hamidia Hospital, said, Amniotic membranes have been implanted in two of ten critical children. Surgeries are completed for all, and five are still under treatment.

Hamidia s GMC Dean Dr Kavita N. Singh said that post-discharge follow-up will continue for six months to a year to monitor recovery. Gwalior Medical College Superintendent Dr RKS Dhakad said, Seventeen children were admitted in Gwalior, out of which seven were critical and one was referred to Bhopal.

Govt to arrange air ambulance for critical cases

Collector Kaushelendra Vikram Singh said, We seized 55 such guns on October 9. None were sold by licensed firecracker traders. These guns were made using indigenous techniques promoted through YouTube and Facebook. Police have launched an investigation against those who sold such locally made devices.