Bhopal News: 5 Years On, Arif Nagar Bus Stand Still Incomplete Despite ₹17 Crore Spent |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new bus stand near Arif Nagar remains unfinished even after five years of construction and an expenditure exceeding Rs 17 crore. The project, meant to replace Putli Ghar and Nadra bus stands, still lacks basic facilities such as sheds and passenger platforms.

Planned to ease congestion caused by intercity buses entering Bhopal, the terminal was intended to complement the existing Halalpur and ISBT bus terminals. Together, these were meant to divert heavy traffic from city roads and streamline bus operations.

Rs 17cr spent in 3 phases

The Arif Nagar project was executed in three phases by BMC’s mechanical department through separate contractors. Around Rs 2.2 crore was spent in the first phase, Rs 10.3 crore in the second, and Rs 4.3 crore in the third, totalling more than Rs 17 crore.

Officials claim 80% of the work is complete, though major components like platforms, roofing and finishing are still pending.

Capacity for 150 buses

Once operational, the terminal will be able to accommodate around 150 buses at a time. The project has already missed its deadline by over three years due to repeated delays and incomplete civil work. Officials now maintain that the facility may “soon” be ready for use.

Pressure mounts for handover

Construction firms are pressing BMC to take possession of the site so that pending payments can be cleared. However, officials point out that after handover, additional funds will be needed for finishing and operational setup, which means new tenders will likely be issued—possibly to same contractors.

BMC’s assurance

Assistant Engineer KC Gupta said, “Construction work at the Arif Nagar bus stand is almost complete. We expect it to be handed over to revenue department next month. After that, the transport department will take charge of operations.”