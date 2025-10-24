 Bhopal News: Debtor Who Killed Moneylender Over Insult Arrested
Police have worked out the murder of moneylender Saeed whose body was found inside a drain in Ashoka Garden area some days back; as per the cops, a debtor who was being constantly harassed and humiliated by the victim killed Saeed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Debtor Who Killed Moneylender Over Insult Arrested | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have worked out the murder of moneylender Saeed aka Bhannat (65) whose body was found inside a drain in Ashoka Garden area some days back. As per the cops, a debtor who was being constantly harassed and humiliated by the victim killed Saeed.

The Hanumanganj police have arrested the accused identified as Amir Qureshi aka Amir Kabab who confessed to his involvement in the crime.

To recall, on October 21, police recovered Saeed’s body inside a drain in Ashoka Garden. His throat had been slit with a sharp-edged weapon. A missing person report was lodged at Hanumanganj police station. After the autopsy confirmed death with a sharp weapon police registered a murder case and began probing unidentified suspects.

DCP Zone-3 Abhinav Choukse said the police detained Aamir Qureshi (26), a resident of Qazi Camp. Aamir confessed to killing Saeed and told the police that Saeed had lent him Rs 2 lakh and had been repeatedly demanding repayment, even threatening him. Enraged and frustrated,

Aamir allegedly invited Saeed to his house on October 17 where a heated argument broke out. Saeed not only humiliated Amir but even hit him. An upset Aamir stabbed Saeed multiple times with scissors and later slit his throat with a knife.

To destroy evidence, he packed the body in a plastic sack. At around 2 AM, he transported it to a drain in Ashoka Garden in a battery rickshaw and dumped it.

Police have recovered the murder weapon and rickshaw used in the crime.

