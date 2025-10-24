Bhopal News: Parents Abandon Differently-Abled Child In Grandma’s Care, Booked Under BNS | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing case from the Kolar area, a young couple working in an MNC abandoned their differently-abled son, leaving him in the care of the husband’s aged and ailing mother. The child, one of twins born before the lockdown, has both physical and mental disabilities. The couple works in Jabalpur.

The matter came to light when 68-year-old Kamla Gaur, a resident of Banskhedi on Kolar Road, filed a written complaint at Kolar police station on Thursday. She stated that her son Vijay Gaur and daughter-in-law Pooja Gaur kept the healthy twin with them but left the differently-abled child with her in 2019, forcing her to care for him despite her poor health.

“I am old and unable to provide the treatment he needs. His condition is worsening, and I fear for his life,” Kamla told police in her statement.

Moved by her plea, Kolar police summoned the parents and urged them to take responsibility for their child’s care, but both refused, offering excuses. Following this, police registered a case under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The child was given medical attention and presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which has now taken charge of his care and shelter.

Kolar police station in-charge Sanjay Soni said, “It is the moral and legal duty of every parent to protect their child’s life and health. Abandoning a differently-abled child is both inhuman and criminal. An FIR has been registered, and further action will follow.”