Bhopal News: Panic & Fear As Man Fires 4 Shots Near Guv House, 1 Injured |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed at busy Roshanpura Crossing close to Governor House (Rajbahawan) under Arera Hills police station limits on Friday evening after a man fired four rounds of shots from his rifle. The man who arrived in a car with a police sticker got money transferred to an account through an MP Online outlet and fired shots when asked to pay cash by father-son duo.

The man then fled the spot while issuing threats and brandishing his gun to the locals. Heavy police force reached the spot and launched a manhunt but the accused could not be traced till late evening. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the culprit who has been identified as Jitendra, police officials said.

According to reports, Gopal Vijayvargiya and his son Shyam (22) run an MP Online outlet at Roshanpura Crossing. They also transfer cash by taking commission. They informed police that at 6 pm, a man arrived in a car and asked them to transfer Rs 30,000 to a bank account and agreed to pay commission in return.

Shyam completed the process and even showed him the records of the transfer before asking him to pay cash Rs 30,000. The man then told them to wait and went towards his car to fetch cash. However, instead of cash, he took out a rifle from the car and fired a shot targeting Shyam. Luckily, the bullet grazed passed his hand and he ran outside to save himself. The man then fired another shot, which hit the glass of a jewellery showroom on the opposite side of the road. The accused then fired two shots in the air to create panic among locals who had assembled at the spot on hearing gunshots.

Waving his rifle in the air, the man then left in his car. Senior police officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. CCTV footages were scanned and the car owner was identified as Lokendra Singh Gurjar, a native of Bhind district. Police teams traced Lokendra who claimed that his driver Jitendra had taken his car with a rifle inside it.

DCP Vivek Singh said primary investigations revealed that Lokendra Singh s driver who hails from Chambal was in need of cash. After Lokendra refused to give him cash, he got it transferred in his account through MP Online outlet and fired shots when asked to pay by father-son duo, he added.

This is what happened

Cash is transferred through MP Online on commission basis. In return of cash, MP Online outlet person transfers the money to given bank account after deducting their commission.

Shyam from MP Online and his father Gopal thought that Jitendra would also pay Rs 30,000 in cash after the transfer. They had no reason to supect him as he had arrived in car and seemed well-off, so they transferred the money to the bank account he had mentioned. But instead of giving them money, Jintendra fired shots at them.