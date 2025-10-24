MP News: Blue Bulls To Also Be Captured In Shajapur Along With Black Bucks |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Along with black bucks, blue bulls will also be captured in Shajapur district in the operation underway for the past few days.

On learning about this, MLAs of other districts where the fast growing population of blue bulls (known as nilgai) is creating problems, are now demanding that the Shajapur campaign should be extended to their regions as well.

Congress MLA from Badnawar (Dhar) Bhawar Singh Shekawat told the Free Press that the population of blue bulls had increased rapidly. The herds entered the fields and damaged the crops of farmers within minutes.

Moreover, vehicle riders met accidents as these animals came in front of their vehicles all of a sudden. “They jump on the approaching vehicles on roads, causing accidents. In my constituency, more than 22 people have lost their lives in road accidents due to blue bulls,” he said. “Today I am going to write a letter to the CM, demanding to extend the Shajapur operation to the entire state so that the blue bull problem may be tackled suitably,” he said.

Mandsaur district too is reeling under the threat posed by the fast growing population of ‘nilgai’ and local people, particularly farmers, are demanding that the government should come up with a solution to the problem.

Interacting with the Free Press, BJP MLA from Garoth (Mandsaur) Chandar Singh Sisodia said that he had heard about the operation to capture blue bulls in Shajapur district and to translocate them to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary so that they could become the prey base for cheetahs.

“My constituency is also facing problems due to the increasing population of blue bulls. If they are captured from here, their translocation cost would be minimum as the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary is close by. The farmers are also demanding a solution to the problem posed by these animals. I will suggest that the government think in this regard,” he said.

To note, in the last assembly session, there was a wide discussion on the blue bull population becoming a nuisance in various districts. At that time, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar had directed the government to look for a solution to this problem.

147 black bucks captured

With the help of the Robinson helicopter and South African experts, 147 black bucks were captured from the agricultural fields in LasudiaGagh, Badalpur and other villages of Shajapur district on Friday.

So far, 295 black bucks have been captured since the operation started. The forest officials said that blue bulls would also be captured and released in other forest areas.