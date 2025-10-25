Madhya Pradesh October 25 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days, Breezy Nights; Light Showers Likely In Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is witnessing a shift in weather as the monsoon gradually retreats, leaving behind cloudy skies, occasional light showers, and increasingly pleasant evenings.

While most regions have seen a decline in rainfall, isolated areas are still experiencing short spells of drizzle, accompanied by cooler winds.

Read Also From Pizza Sandwich To Bachelor Aloo Masala Sandwich, Check Out 10 Best Places In Indore

Across the state, daytime temperatures are ranging between 30 to 34 degrees Celsius, while nighttime lows have dropped to 17 to 21 degrees, marking the onset of a mild, comfortable phase before winter sets in.

Humidity remains relatively high, keeping afternoons slightly sticky, but mornings and evenings are turning cooler by the day.

In Bhopal, the sky remains partly cloudy with chances of light rain and temperatures hovering around 32°C.

Indore is seeing similar conditions with warm days and cooler, breezy nights, although a few showers are expected in the western parts of the city.

Moving eastwards, Jabalpur continues to experience humid and cloudy conditions, with intermittent drizzle and daytime highs near 34°C.

Meanwhile, Gwalior in northern Madhya Pradesh is relatively clearer and drier, with temperatures peaking around 35°C during the day and cooler nights settling around 20°C.

Weather experts say that while the overall monsoon system has weakened, isolated rainfall is still likely in central and southern districts, including areas of Mandla, Balaghat, and Anuppur.

An orange alert remains in effect for a few locations due to the possibility of localized thunderstorms.

Residents are advised to plan outdoor activities during the first half of the day and keep umbrellas handy for sudden showers.

With humidity slowly receding and nights turning cooler, Madhya Pradesh is now moving steadily toward a more pleasant and stable post-monsoon climate.