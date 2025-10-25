MP News: Chhath Puja Special Train To Run On October 25 Between Bhopal And Hazrat Nizamuddin; Stoppages Include Vidisha, Jhansi, Agra & More

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railways has announced a special Chhath Puja train to manage the extra passenger traffic and make travel easier during the festival.

The train will run round-trip between Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal) and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi).

Train number 01661 will depart from Rani Kamalapati station on Saturday, 25th October at 7:30 AM.

It will stop at Vidisha (8:28 AM), Bina (9:50 AM), Virangana Rani Laxmibai Jhansi (12:45 PM), Gwalior (2:20 PM), Agra Cantt (4:45 PM), and Mathura (6:00 PM) before reaching Hazrat Nizamuddin at 8:15 PM.

The return journey (train number 01662) will start from Hazrat Nizamuddin the same day at 9:30 PM, stopping at Mathura (11:55 PM), Agra Cantt (12:50 AM), Gwalior (2:55 AM), Virangana Rani Laxmibai Jhansi (5:35 AM), Bina (8:10 AM), Vidisha (9:15 AM), and reaching Rani Kamalapati on Sunday morning at 10:50 AM.

The special train will have 22 LHB coaches, including 2 Second AC, 3 Third AC, 6 Economy Third AC, 5 Sleeper, 4 General, 1 SLRD, and 1 Generator Car.

This special train will help cut extra passenger traffic and provide a comfortable journey for travelers during festival.