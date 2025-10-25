Bhopal News: AIIMS Introduces PAE Technique For Enlarged Prostate | AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has introduced an advanced procedure called Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE), which is safe and effective technique for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH), commonly known as enlarged prostate.

This procedure reduces the size of the prostate without surgery and provides major relief from the symptoms of the disease.

PAE is a minimally invasive technique that targets to block/ reduce the blood supply to the enlarged prostate, shrinking it and relieving symptoms without the need for surgery.

Unlike traditional procedures, PAE is performed through a tiny pinhole puncture in the wrist or groin artery.

As per AIIMS, main benefits include no hospital stay and patients can often go home the same day, avoiding prolonged hospital admission. No cuts or incisions as procedure is performed via a tiny puncture, ensuring minimal trauma. No general anesthesia as local anaesthesia or light sedation is sufficient, reducing risks especially for high-risk patients.

Preserves Sexual Function: Unlike some traditional surgeries, PAE does not typically cause sexual dysfunction, such as erectile or ejaculatory problems. Suitable for High-Risk Patients: Those who are unfit for surgery due to age or comorbidities can benefit from this safe alternative.