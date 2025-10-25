 Bhopal News: AIIMS Introduces PAE Technique For Enlarged Prostate
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: AIIMS Introduces PAE Technique For Enlarged Prostate

Bhopal News: AIIMS Introduces PAE Technique For Enlarged Prostate

AIIMS Bhopal has introduced an advanced procedure called Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE), which is safe and effective technique for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH), commonly known as enlarged prostate

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: AIIMS Introduces PAE Technique For Enlarged Prostate | AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has introduced an advanced procedure called Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE), which is safe and effective technique for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH), commonly known as enlarged prostate.

This procedure reduces the size of the prostate without surgery and provides major relief from the symptoms of the disease.

PAE is a minimally invasive technique that targets to block/ reduce the blood supply to the enlarged prostate, shrinking it and relieving symptoms without the need for surgery.

Read Also
Indore News: PG Student Loses 22 Kg After Severe Harassment By Seniors At MGM Medical College
article-image

Unlike traditional procedures, PAE is performed through a tiny pinhole puncture in the wrist or groin artery.

FPJ Shorts
Team India's Toss Curse: 18 Matches Without Win, Shubman Gill's Hat-trick Of Losses, Rohit Sharma's Unwanted Record
Team India's Toss Curse: 18 Matches Without Win, Shubman Gill's Hat-trick Of Losses, Rohit Sharma's Unwanted Record
Bombay HC Orders BMC To Clear Garbage & Debris At Defunct Cycling Track In Sion, Questions Authenticity Of PIL
Bombay HC Orders BMC To Clear Garbage & Debris At Defunct Cycling Track In Sion, Questions Authenticity Of PIL
India's UN Envoy Calls Out Pakistan For Ongoing Human Rights Violations In Illegally Occupied Areas – Video
India's UN Envoy Calls Out Pakistan For Ongoing Human Rights Violations In Illegally Occupied Areas – Video
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Why Was Nitish Kumar Reddy Left Out Of Team India's Playing XI?
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Why Was Nitish Kumar Reddy Left Out Of Team India's Playing XI?

As per AIIMS, main benefits include no hospital stay and patients can often go home the same day, avoiding prolonged hospital admission. No cuts or incisions as procedure is performed via a tiny puncture, ensuring minimal trauma. No general anesthesia as local anaesthesia or light sedation is sufficient, reducing risks especially for high-risk patients.

Preserves Sexual Function: Unlike some traditional surgeries, PAE does not typically cause sexual dysfunction, such as erectile or ejaculatory problems. Suitable for High-Risk Patients: Those who are unfit for surgery due to age or comorbidities can benefit from this safe alternative.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh October 25 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days, Breezy Nights; Light Showers Likely In...

Madhya Pradesh October 25 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days, Breezy Nights; Light Showers Likely In...

Bhopal News: AIIMS Introduces PAE Technique For Enlarged Prostate

Bhopal News: AIIMS Introduces PAE Technique For Enlarged Prostate

MP News: Rice Mills Causes ₹1 Crore Loss To Government Coffers In Balaghat

MP News: Rice Mills Causes ₹1 Crore Loss To Government Coffers In Balaghat

Bhopal News: Panic & Fear As Man Fires 4 Shots Near Guv House, 1 Injured

Bhopal News: Panic & Fear As Man Fires 4 Shots Near Guv House, 1 Injured

MP News: Blue Bulls To Also Be Captured In Shajapur Along With Black Bucks

MP News: Blue Bulls To Also Be Captured In Shajapur Along With Black Bucks