MP News: 3 Tiger Cubs Showcase Teamwork At Panna Tiger Reserve, Hunt Deer; Video Goes Viral

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A rare wildlife moment was captured at Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve, where three cubs of tigress P-141 worked together to hunt a deer.

The very wildlife episode is being circulated on social media widely on Saturday, with netizens expressing excitement over the same.

Watch the video here:

MP: Three Tiger Cubs Hunt Deer In Panna Tiger Reserve; Video Goes Viral

The video shows an impressive teamwork executed by the cubs. In a blink of an eye, the cubs surrounded the deer from all directions and caught it quickly with agility.

As soon as they foresaw the event, tourists present at the spot took out their phones and started to record the thrilling scene. At present, the live video is now going viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place in the core zone of the reserve, where tourists spotted the cubs during a safari.

Such scenes in Panna Tiger Reserve highlight the success of wildlife conservation efforts, showing the growing tiger population and their natural behavior in the wild.

Tiger activities amaze people!

Being residents of the ‘Tiger state,’ people cherish and enjoy Tiger watching activities and fortunately, the state offers ample opportunities for the same.

Summers slumber of Tigers

During summers, a tiger was seen swimming in a pond, while a tigress and her two cubs made their way to a river to drink and take a short rest. The sight of tigers cooling off by the water became a special attraction for visitors.

Monsoon mood of Tigers

A tiger was spotted roaming around the woods of Panna Tiger Reserve during a light drizzle.

Residents were amazed to see the big cat strolling gracefully and began capturing the moment on their cameras. A video showing the tiger crossing a rain-soaked road also went viral