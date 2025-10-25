 MP News: Senior Chhatarpur Officer Caught Gambling With Lakhs, Released On Bail
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Senior Chhatarpur Officer Caught Gambling With Lakhs, Released On Bail

MP News: Senior Chhatarpur Officer Caught Gambling With Lakhs, Released On Bail

According to information, the officer has been identified as OP Dwivedi, who is posted as SDO at the Bijawar Janpad Panchayat.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Senior Chhatarpur Officer Caught Gambling With Lakhs, Released On Bail | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A senior government officer was caught red-handed gambling with large sums of money during a police raid at a gambling den in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, as reported by police on Friday night.

According to information, the officer has been identified as OP Dwivedi, who is posted as SDO at the Bijawar Janpad Panchayat. 

Police booked him under the Gambling Act and Section 151 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and later produced him before the SDM/Tehsil Court. Here, he was also released on bail. 

Further legal action is underway.

FPJ Shorts
When Satish Shah Lost His Cool At Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Difficult' Spitting Scenes In Main Hoon Na
When Satish Shah Lost His Cool At Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Difficult' Spitting Scenes In Main Hoon Na
Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic Vadale Lake As Invasive Weed Spreads
Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic Vadale Lake As Invasive Weed Spreads
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU

Local furious over incident 

Locals have expressed outrage over the incident. They have demanded that the officer be dismissed from service and that a detailed investigation into his movable and immovable assets be conducted. 

They allege that he used his ‘black money’ for luxury and gambling instead of honest living, and have called for strict action to set an example

Further details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Senior Chhatarpur Officer Caught Gambling With Lakhs, Released On Bail

MP News: Senior Chhatarpur Officer Caught Gambling With Lakhs, Released On Bail

MP News: Shivpuri MLA Kailash Kushwah Wears Helmet, Stands In Line To Check Fertiliser Chaos First...

MP News: Shivpuri MLA Kailash Kushwah Wears Helmet, Stands In Line To Check Fertiliser Chaos First...

MP News: Passenger Injured After Being Attacked With Sword On Board Chhattisgarh Express Over...

MP News: Passenger Injured After Being Attacked With Sword On Board Chhattisgarh Express Over...

MP Shocker! Son Strangles Father To Death For Land In Morena; Arrested With Minor Cousin

MP Shocker! Son Strangles Father To Death For Land In Morena; Arrested With Minor Cousin

Global Youth AI Challenge: Teens & Youths Invited To Solve Social Problems Using AI; Last Date To...

Global Youth AI Challenge: Teens & Youths Invited To Solve Social Problems Using AI; Last Date To...