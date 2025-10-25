MP News: Senior Chhatarpur Officer Caught Gambling With Lakhs, Released On Bail | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A senior government officer was caught red-handed gambling with large sums of money during a police raid at a gambling den in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, as reported by police on Friday night.

According to information, the officer has been identified as OP Dwivedi, who is posted as SDO at the Bijawar Janpad Panchayat.

Police booked him under the Gambling Act and Section 151 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and later produced him before the SDM/Tehsil Court. Here, he was also released on bail.

Further legal action is underway.

Local furious over incident

Locals have expressed outrage over the incident. They have demanded that the officer be dismissed from service and that a detailed investigation into his movable and immovable assets be conducted.

They allege that he used his ‘black money’ for luxury and gambling instead of honest living, and have called for strict action to set an example

Further details are awaited.