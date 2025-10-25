MP News: Testing Of Syrup Samples Delayed Due To Limited Lab Capacity |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 280 syrup samples collected from across Madhya Pradesh after the Chhindwara syrup incident are still awaiting results, with testing slowed by limited capacity at state drug laboratories.

A senior Drug Inspector in Bhopal said about 30 samples were collected from the state capital alone, but none of the reports have been received yet. “Drug testing is a time-consuming process. Reports for syrups found ‘Not of Standard Quality’ (NSQ) come faster, but so far, no such report has emerged. Even positive test results take longer — each sample takes over 10 to 12 days to complete,” he said.

The state currently has only three government drug testing laboratories — in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur — while a fourth is under development in Gwalior. The government has proposed upgrading existing facilities with modern equipment and expanding testing capacity to reduce delays.

A Drug Inspector from Jabalpur said faster reporting would help authorities act quickly against substandard drugs. “In the past fortnight, 38 drug samples were collected in Jabalpur and sent for testing, but not one report has arrived yet,” he said.

2 more cough syrups under lens

Following the discovery that Coldrif syrup failed quality standards, two more syrups — Respifresh TR and ReLife — were also found to contain unacceptable levels of Diethylene Glycol (DEG). The day after the Chhindwara incident, 186 bottles of Respifresh TR were traced in Jabalpur. “We ensured all bottles from that batch were returned,” said a local Drug Inspector.