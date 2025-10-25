MP News: Luck Shines Again For Panna Laborer, Finds 1.38-Carat Diamond In Just 9 Days | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): The land of Madhya Pradesh’s Panna has once again brought a ‘diamond’ fortune to a poor laborer, as reported on Saturday.

According to information, Suresh Kumar Kori, a resident of BTI Chowk in Panna, struck luck just 9 days after starting a small diamond mining effort.

It is said that on October 13, Suresh obtained a lease in the shallow diamond mining area and began mining.

FP Photo

After just 9 days of hard work, on October 22, coinciding with the auspicious day of Diwali, he discovered a shimmering 1.38-carat diamond of gem-quality.

Overjoyed with his diamonds, Suresh Kumar Kori submitted the gem to the diamond office on October 24.

FP Photo

The frequent discoveries of the precious stones in Panna highlights how rich the land is. It also continues to offer life-changing opportunities for hardworking locals and sometimes turns their luck all round within days.

Further details are awaited.

Such discoveries frequent in Panna

Interestingly, diamond-discoveries have been frequent in Panna district, helping many needy people change their lives.

On September 18, a farmer discovered 8 pieces of precious diamonds at the Hazaar Mudda diamond mine in Panna. 6 of them were gem-quality, while the remaining 3 were off-colored.

Just one day prior, on September 17, a tribal woman founs 3 precious diamonds at Panna mine. All 3 were deposited at the Panna Diamond Office for an auction.