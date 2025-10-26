Madhya Pradesh October 26 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Returns In State As Bay Of Bengal Depression Strengthens | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in state took a turn once again. The activation of a depression in the Bay of Bengal has triggered a new spell of rain in across the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, the impact of the system will intensify from Sunday.

On Sunday, heavy rain ranging from 2.5 to 4.5 inches is expected in Dhar, Barwani, Jhabua, and Alirajpur. Meanwhile, overcast conditions along with some drizzle is expected across 24 districts, including Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Sehore, Harda and Narmadapuram.

Capital's weather

The capital city, Bhopal is experiencing light rain since Saturday. Dense clouds and fog were seen on Sunday morning, marking the the first significant fog of the season. Visibility remained low in several parts of the state due to overcast condition along with fog.

Low lying areas In Akodia and Pandhurna on Shajapur roads began to over-flow after the heavy downpour.

The Depression Will Affect These Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain, thunderstorm, and lightning alert for several parts of the state from October 27 to 29. The maximum impact will be felt in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, and Jabalpur divisions.

Temperature drop

Due to the ongoing spell of rain, there's a significant drop in the minimum and maximum temperatures across the state.

Night temperatures have fallen to around 15°C. Meteorologists predict that minimum temperature may drop further once the spell of rain ends.

Monsoon Departs, But Rains Continue

Although the monsoon officially withdrew from the state on October 13 a fresh spell of rain has returned across the state due to monsoon remnants and the activation of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. This year, monsoon remained active for nearly four months.

Rainfall stats in MP

This year, monsoon remained active for nearly four months in Madhya Pradesh. 30 districts, including Bhopal and Gwalior, received above-normal rainfall.

Guna district recorded the highest rainfall at 65.7 inches, while Sheopur received 216% more rain than normal.

Meanwhile districts including Shajapur, struggled with a rainfall deficit, receiving only 28.9 inches (8 1.1%) for the season.

The state was expected to receive 106% of its average rainfall, but this year, it recorded 15% more rainfall. Gwalior-Chambal division received twice the normal rainfall, which has ensured adequate water storage for both drinking water and irrigation.