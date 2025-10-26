 MP News: Protestors Bury Themselves In Soil, Stage ‘Bhoomi Samadhi Satyagraha’ In Jabalpur; Demand District Status For Sihora
MP News: Protestors Bury Themselves In Soil, Stage ‘Bhoomi Samadhi Satyagraha’ In Jabalpur; Demand District Status For Sihora

Leaders from BJP and Congress were present at the protest, extending cross party support to the demand

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
MP News: Protestors Bury Themselves In Soil, Stage 'Bhoomi Samadhi Satyagraha' In Jabalpur; Demand District Status For Sihora

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A unique demonstration demanding ‘district status’ for Sihora - a municipality in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district -was staged on Saturday night, where protesters were seen raising slogans while half-buried in the ground.

The protest was named as 'Bhoomi Samadhi Satyagraha,' in which hundreds gathered drawing attention towards the alleged negligence towards the town (Sihora).

Leaders from BJP and Congress were present during the protest, extending cross party support to the demonstartors.

Protestors alleged that Sihora has always been a victim of government's neglect over the years. Despite several attempts to catch the government's attention, the town Sihora was always overlooked.

Watch the video here:

In the video, it is visible the protestors are buried in the soil till their necks and are raising, demanding for Sihore be announced as a district.

Protesting committee warns intensified agitations

The latest event comes a week after the unusual protest where Diwali lamps were lit with blood. This time a mass agitation was staged in another unique way under the leadership of the Lakshya District Sihora Andolan Samiti.

Earlier the protest was scheduled on Sunday, October 26, however it was pre-poned for a day. The demonstrators deceived the administration on Saturday, by sitting in a pit dug for the purpose even before officials could 0intervene.

Additionally, the committee has warned authorities about intensifying their protest if their demands continued to be ignored.

The longing movement to make Sihora a separate district is not a new proposal. In 2002, the Chief Minister Digvijay Singh had agreed to the proposal but the matter was stalled due to the election code of conduct.

After the BJP government came to power, the proposal remained on hold and has not been revisited since.

The Lakshya District Sihora Agitation Committee has warned the administration of escalation in the protest if their demands are not met. The protestors said, the movement could turn from democratic to undemocratic very soon.

