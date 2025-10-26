Bhopal News: City Under Lens After Repeated Terror-Linked Arrests |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the recent arrest of Adnan from Bhopal by the Delhi Police Special Cell for alleged ISIS links, the city has again drawn the attention of national security agencies.

Over the past three years, several persons associated with banned extremist outfits have been arrested from Bhopal, prompting investigators to mark it as a potential safe haven for radical modules linked to ISIS in Syria, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Intelligence officials indicate that since the crackdown on Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), other proscribed groups have been attempting to rebuild their networks in the city. With its expanding urban population and easy access to rented housing, Bhopal has become a convenient base for people looking to operate quietly.

March 2022: JMB module busted in Aishbagh

In March 2022, the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested several members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh from Aishbagh area. During interrogation, they admitted choosing the locality for its dense population and ease of finding low-profile accommodation. Investigators said they were working to build a support network for sleeper cells across Madhya Pradesh.

May 2023: HuT crackdown across 3 states

On May 9, 2023, in a coordinated operation, ATS detained 16 suspected members of the banned outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) ten from Bhopal, one from Chhindwara, and five from Telangana. Two days later, officials revealed that the group had been conducting covert training camps in forested areas near Bhopal, where recruits were radicalised and trained under the guise of religious gatherings.

Oct 2024: PFI link probed in Khanugaon

On October 11, 2024, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned a 60-year-old cleric, Maulana Musab Khan, from Khanugaon area. Investigators suspected his association with banned Popular Front of India. His mobile phone and other electronic devices were seized for forensic examination.

Jan 2025: Fresh NIA raids

In January 2025, NIA teams again conducted search operations in Bhopal, questioning several people connected to ongoing terror investigations. While details were not disclosed, sources said the raids were linked to sleeper cell networks traced through encrypted digital communication channels.