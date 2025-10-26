Bhopal News: Burglars Strike Multiple Houses In 1 Night | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In major incidents of theft in Tribhuvan Vihar Colony under Katara Hills police station limits, eight burglars targeted multiple houses late Friday night.

The miscreants stole three motorcycles parked outside and broke into the house of a retired Army Subedar escaping with cash, jewellery and valuables worth Rs 3 lakh. The CCTV footage of the burglars surfaced on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the thieves broke the lock of retired Subedar Dheeraj Singh’s house and fled with gold and silver ornaments, Rs 1 lakh, LED TV.

Dheeraj Singh a resident of Tribhuvan Vihar’s covered campus is currently at his native place in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

Residents reported the theft to the Katara Hills police who have begun an investigation.

The burglars are suspected to be part of a group of seven to eight individuals involved in multiple break-ins in the area.

Police are examining the footage to identify the accused and trace their movements.