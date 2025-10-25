 MP News: Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Strengthens Electricity Supply To Defence Factories
The Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has completed restructuring work at its 54-year-old 132 kV substation located to strengthen power supply to the defence factories

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has completed restructuring work at its 54-year-old 132 kV substation located to strengthen power supply to the defence factories. As a result of the restructuring , the defence factories will now benefit from improved flexibility in power supply, while the 132 kV Vinoba Bhave substation will also directly benefit. 

In the future, a 132 kV power supply can be provided from the defence unit Vehicle Factory substation to the Vinoba Bhave substation. The first phase of this double-supply arrangement has already been completed. Superintending Engineer RC Sharma informed the 132 kV Vehicle Factory substation, established in 1971, previously had only a single control system. 

Due to this, any technical issue in the system would disrupt both the power transformer and the 132 kV Vinoba Bhave line, making it difficult to obtain shutdowns for repair or maintenance. Under the restructuring project, the substation has now been modernised. Separate breakers have been installed for both power transformers and 132 kV feeders. 

Additionally, a bus coupler bay and an auxiliary bus have been constructed and energised. With this setup, an alternative bus coupler will now be available during technical faults or maintenance, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to both Vinoba Bhave Substation and the Vehicle Factory.

As part of the remodelling work, the old ‘Panther’ conductors with lower current-carrying capacity have been replaced with higher-capacity ‘Zebra’ conductors. The main 132 kV bus has also been strengthened with a double-conductor arrangement. 

In the 33 kV yard, the remodelling work was successfully completed without any power interruption, in coordination with the factory management and the electricity distribution company.

