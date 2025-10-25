MP News: Riti Pathak Likely To Be Next BJP's Mahila Morcha President

MP News: Riti Pathak May Be Made BJP's Mahila Morcha President |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leadership is mulling over appointing the heads of Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha after issuing the list of office-bearers.

Legislator from Sidhi Riti Pathak is ahead of others in the race for the post of president of the Mahila Morcha.

According to reports, Pathak is the choice of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the central leadership of the party.

She won the parliamentary election twice from Sidhi and won the assembly election from the same place in 2023.

Because she did not get a cabinet berth, the organisation is planning to give her a position in the party.

The present president of the Mahila Morcha, Maya Naroliya, is a Rajya Sabha MP.

In place of Naroliya, the party is mulling over appointing Pathak.

The party is considering the names of Praveen Sharma and Tushmul Jha from Gwalior and Anshul Tiwari from Bhopal for the post of president of the Yuva Morcha, the most important wing of the party.

Apart from them, the party is also mulling over other names. The party has yet to finalise a name for heading the Yuva Morcha.

Praveen reportedly has the backing of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Tushmul is the son of former state BJP president Prabhat Jha, and Anshul headed the Bhopal unit of Yuva Morcha.

The party is also searching for a candidate for the post of president of the minority wing.

One of the three leaders – the president, M Aijaj Khan; the general secretary of the Minority Morcha, Javed Akhtar; and the vice president, Ibrahim Sherani – may be appointed as head of the minority wing.

The party does not have many alternatives for the post because of the shortage of minority leaders.

According to sources in the BJP, the names of the rest of the members of the executive will be announced after the Bihar election.