Bhopal News: Man Held For Killing Friend After Drunken Brawl

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kamla Nagar police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a person on his head with a stick and killed him after a drunken brawl at night on December 9.

The victim and the accused were friends and had consumed liquor together before having an argument over some issue, which turned violent, police said.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Kailash Yadav (36), a resident of the Kotra area and a private driver. The accused Rahul Badekar was his neighbor

and a friend. The duo was habitual drinkers.

It is alleged that on December 9 night, the duo was partying together at a deserted spot when there was an altercation between them over some old issue. Rahul during interrogation claimed that Kailash started abusing him verbally, which enraged him.

He picked up a stick lying nearby and struck Kailash on his head and fled. Kailash was found lying injured by locals who called police. Kamla Nagar police station incharge Nirupa Pandey said Kailash was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case of murder was registered after receiving autopsy report and Rahul was arrested following investigations.