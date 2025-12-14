MP News: Complaint Lodged Over Overnight Shop Construction On Government Land In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of illegal encroachment came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, where a shop was constructed overnight on government land near a public well.

The incident unfolded on the main market road leading from Fabbara Chowk to Chowk Bazaar in the city. In this regard, the applicant, Satish Sahu, son of Ramcharan Sahu, a resident near Dudhnath Temple, has filed a complaint with the Collector.

According to the complaint, a decades-old public well is located on government land a short distance from Fabbara Chowk. Where Bhola Sahu, son of Ramu Sahu, is illegally encroaching on the well's platform and constructing a shop. This well had been in public use for a long time, with villagers and local residents drawing water from it. Bhola Sahu is carrying out this construction work overnight.

According to the applicant, this land is government property, and due to its prime location in the market area, the value of the land is estimated to be in crores of rupees. While local residents have reportedly opposed the construction, fear and pressure have prevented anyone from openly raising objections.

In his application, Satish Sahu urged the collector to take necessary steps to prevent the illegal encroachment and restore the government property. The complainant has also urged to lodge an FIR against the accused and take stern action against him to prevent the accused from establishing permanent possession of the government land.